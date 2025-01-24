In just 12 months, a local woman transformed her career and life and landed her dream job

The hun shared detailed information on her TikTok account, advising others who were interested in the field in the process

Social media users flooded her comment section with more questions, while others who had done the course asked for a plug on where to look for jobs

A 29-year-old lady working at one of the largest banks as a junior full-stack developer taught herself coding skills through a short online course, rewriting her story.

The lady shared her inspiring journey on TikTok under her handle @teboo.dev and revealed that she quit her job to pursue something she loved, and her gamble paid off.

The woman details how she got into coding

The TikTok user shared a picture of herself on the video streaming platform and a detailed caption revealing that she took a course from CourseCareer as a starting point where she learnt HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React. Her caption became a testament to those who believed that a person needs a university degree to get into specialised careers, as she proved that all a person needs is determination and hunger to win.

Watch the clip below:

The lady gets Mzansi excited

The young lady's post inspired many social media users, who flooded her comment section, praising her resilience and drive. Some asked her where to look for jobs once they had completed the course, and others asked for more information, showing eagerness to follow in her footsteps.

User @Spinarra said:

"Big up, girl. Some of us lack the discipline this requires."

User @Human added:

"You will need additional education to move into higher jobs. I would suggest you do your degree now."

User @Bree shared:

"Girl, me too!! Full-time employed as a php developer!!"

User @Shivono.V commented:

"Please plug me with how you started. I've been trying online but ain't winning. I would love to go through your footsteps."

User @Onkarabile added:

"What's your motivation when you get tired?🥺🥺."

User @Tsholo said:

"I regret giving up on coding! Yes, Hyperion Dev was the pits but I should have pushed yho😭."

3 Briefly News articles about careers

A lady with no qualifications shared a plan for securing a corporate job, and Mzansi supported her.

A lady shared a video of herself welding and using a grinder after taking a chance and enrolling in an engineering course.

A local lady shared a video of her call centre colleagues taking calls under tables and trying to move away from the noise of others.

