A woman working as a team leader at a call centre shared a video of her colleague speaking to customers in their hectic working enviroment

The clip amused TikTok users as it captured an intended moment where a call centre agent was unexpectedly seated in an unusual spot

Social media users were in stitches after seeing the video, taking to the comment to share their respect for the industry

A woman captures a video of her colleagues during a hectic hour. Image: @kgodisoselwana

Call centre offices are often bustling with activity as agents handle incoming calls with requests for assistance or make outbound calls to sell or market products to customers.

A call centre team leader whose TikTok user handle is @kgodisoselwana captured a busy hour at her workplace and shared it on the streaming platform. The clip drew 882K views, 51K likes, and over 2.2K comments from Mzansi peeps who were entertained by it.

Call centre agents in action

In the clip, TikTok user @kgosisoselwana captures a lady sitting underneath a work desk with her headset to escape the noise from others while on a call with a client. The clip then shows others standing on their feet, trying to clarify their points to customers on the other end of the call.

Mzansi comments on the lady's post

The clip attracted comments from social media users who were shocked to hear the noise of the call centre environment. Many shared they would never cope as the environment would give them anxiety, and others praised those working in the field for their patience and ability to handle pressure.

User @Sonkondlokazi WeSizwe✨ said:

So much noise? I wouldn't cope. I'd cry everyday when coming to work.😭

User @Phuti_meso added :

"Did it for 2 months. Still grateful for the experience. 😂🥰

User @user3479723457223 shared:

"That time I feel like I'm being abused at work and wanna leave without another job😔, let me appreciate this k%k bank job yazi, people are going through a lot 🙏."

User @Powder detailed:

"That's why I'm always nice even when declining. These people are working hard."

User @VuvuMamthembu shared:

"When I think of CCI I want to cry. 😭 How I survived 9 months there, andazi (I didn't know)."

User @Msizi Basil Khumalo said:

"Call Center is the start of many careers in life. It grooms you to be the best version of yourself in the working environment 👌."

