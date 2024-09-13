Durban Hun Stuns With Call Centre Success, Plugs SA With Walk-In Opportunity As the Same Place
- @lera_rato went viral on TikTok after sharing how her job at Concentrix enabled her to buy a car, get her driver’s license, and move into a new home at just 24
- She also plugged her followers with a job opportunity at Concentrix, sparking excitement among job seekers
- Social media users chimed in with their own success stories, with many expressing disbelief and motivation
Social media was buzzing after user @lera_rato shared her remarkable achievements at 24, all while working at a call centre.
In a post on TikTok that quickly went viral, she revealed how her time at Concentrix, a leading business services company, enabled her to buy a car, get her driver's license, and move into a new home.
Hun stuns with call centre success
Her success story didn’t just end there. @lera_rato plugged her followers with an opportunity to follow in her footsteps.
In her video, she stated that Concentrix was hosting walk-ins the next day at 2 Ncondo Place in Umhlanga, Durban, through its affiliate, Rewardsco:
Her video sparked excitement, especially among job seekers.
Peeps are excited about the job plug
Other users soon chimed in with their own stories of success working at call centres. @NosiphoCele 🤍💓🤍 replied:
“I also got my first car working at Concentrix Westville 💃🏽 it’s possible, but it’s how you use your money.”
@Dliso_Lam added to the conversation, saying:
"Nami I have a site ngiyakha kumanje ngemali yase call center," [I'm currently building a house with money from the call centre.]
Some social media users expressed disbelief at the opportunities these jobs provided, with @nono asking:
“For real?”
For many, the post served as motivation. @BlackQueen 🫂 shared her excitement by commenting:
“This is a sign 😩”
While @TinyPetit couldn’t help but show admiration for @lera_rato, stating:
"Wena 🥰u are my fighter."
Another user, @thepretty(Ndumie)🦄🦋, simply said:
"Bigs up to you girl❤️🤭🙌🏽"
