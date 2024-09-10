An American content creator visiting Mzansi shared a video of her visit to Mhlanga's opulent five-star hotel, Oyster Box

The lady mentioned in her video that she was advised to visit the posh Boutique Hotel by her followers

Social media users were happy to see that she had a good time and suggested a few other places she should visit

An American lady had the time of her life while visiting Mhlanha Rocks. Image @ariellyndsey

Source: TikTok

An American content creator who is fascinated by Mzansi's beauty shared a video of her visit to Mhlanga Rocks after her followers recommended it.

The cute video was shared on the lady's TikTok account under her handle @ariellyndsey, receiving over 150K views and over 10K likes.

The lady and her family enjoy high at the Oyster Box

In the video, the hun, her granddad and her great aunt enter the luxurious hotel only to be astonished by its beauty and class.

They proceeded to sit outside and take videos before enjoying their high tea.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi peeps suggest more places to visit in Durb. an

After seeing the video, the online community rushed to the comment section to share their amusement at the lady's pronunciation of KwaNongoma. Some gave her more places she should go to while still in the country.

User @preston_jasmine had a request:

"Ohhh my gosh 😭. Can we meet you, have a meet and greet for your fans from SA."

The content creator entertained the request, responding:

"A meet and greet?? That would be so fun 😭😭 would yall come tho 😩."

User @fbi_kingpin shared:

"I saw 👀 you in Oyster Box you looked right at me whilst walking out of the bar area

User @sherwinlortan added:

"The best part of this footage is when gramps holds the camera... Like can you steady yourself... Everything is all over the show.."

User @eriy.g invited the hun over to her workplace, adding:

"Awww please come on a Thursday or Sunday to the Lupa umhlanga I would love to meet you and I waitress there those days!"

User @nolan_thevadasan joked:

"Nah man just come to Cape Town....we are south africa😂."

Mzansi lady responds to US TkTokker's world languages video

In another Briefly News article, a local .babe clapped back at an American content creator after she said there were only five languages in the world.

The content creator further said there was no need for other languages. The statement got the local hun questioning the lady's intelligence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News