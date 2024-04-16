A lady in Mzansi clapped back at a US girl who stated that there are only five languages in a TikTok video

The clip gain massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users chimed in as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the subject

One young American girl has gone viral on the internet with her controversial statement. The US girl became the subject of heated debate among netizens.

A South African lady clapped back at an American girl's claim that there are only five languages in a TikTok video. Image: @brandcupid

SA woman roasts US girl

This American girl ruffled feathers among online users after she stated that there are five languages in this world. She also added that the world does not need any more languages and that five was more than enough. In the footage shared by @brandcupid on TikTok, the young lady listed the languages that she feels are unnecessary.

In the clip, the US girl said the following:

"We don't need British languages, Canadian languages, Hawaiian languages, or Alaskan languages; we need just American. Okay, nothing more. Nothing less. Do you want to know why? Because the letters are pretty," she said in the video.

The South African woman was not thrilled with the girl's statement, as she clapped back at her claims in the video below.

Take a look at the clip of the lady roasting the US girl.

Online users react to the American girl's claims

The video generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments. Many people on social media were not pleased with the young girl's statements. They took to the comments section to voice their opinions, saying:

Jussst_kitkat said:

"Me trying to figure out the difference between the British, Canadian and American letters."

Jake Burns added:

"It's the Chappies line that gets me; a very SA reference."

Sally wrote:

"The American educational system needs serious investigation."

Lady McNof shared:

"She said BRITISHIN language bathong."

Sheme commented:

"It kept getting worse."

TayTwiggz poked fun at the American girl, saying:

"Rumour has it, she's still trying to think of an "just AMERICAN" letters"

