An outspoken woman took to social media to roast parents who think that their children owe them for taking care of them

The lady expressed that she was extremely worried about the 80s and 90s parents, she also said children do not owe their parents anything

People responded to the stunner's video with mixed reactions, while others acknowledged that it is something that should be spoken about often

One South African woman caused quite a huge stir online after she roasted parents who treat their children like investments.

A South African woman criticized parents in a TikTok video. Image: @madam_speaker

Source: TikTok

A woman roasted parents on thinking that kids are investment

A video shared by @madam_speaker on TikTok shows the young lady sitting in a car where she made her infamous speech about parents. She began her speech by asking her followers a question, saying:

"Between a parent and a child, who owes who?" she asked

As the video continued, @madam_speaker said she was worried about the people born in the 80s and 90s as she thought they would be more considerate of the subject. She said the following:

"You know, I am so worried, so I thought the 80s and 90s were the parents who were gonna make a difference because they got the memo and they understand. But as a parent, it is your responsibility to take care of your child, and that is not an investment whereby you feel like they must repay you for taking care of them in the future. That is your responsibility."

The outspoken lady went on to say that parents in the early 60s understood that it was their responsibility to take care of their children and not vice versa. She added that when she does something for her parents, they appreciate it because they understand their responsibility to care for their kids.

At the end of her clip, she said children do not owe their parents anything and that she is disappointed in the mentality of parents born in the 80s and 90s who think their kids owe them for taking care of them.

Watch the video of the outspoken lady below:

People had mixed feelings over the lady's speech

Social media users were in mixed feelings over the young lady's rant while others simply agreed with her, saying:

ESLL010 said:

"Madam speaker, I think the topic is deeper than that, we need a table for this, you're mature enough to take care of your parents, but others don't."

Maitef wrote:

"These kinds of parents end up giving their kids muthi so the child doesn't get married and the can take care of them."

Fifi12 shared:

"We are still far from that, ne ANC ayikalungi kahle."

Zeecona added:

"Parents need to understand that they are the ones who decided to have kids, knowing very well they can end up single naninina."

Tumie commented:

"If, as a parent, you do your part well, you will reap the fruits of your labour without demanding or feeling entitled."

Source: Briefly News