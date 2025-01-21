Schoolboy Flexes School Uniform Fit With Price Tags in Viral TikTok Video
- A pupil flexed his uniform fit with price tags for the world to see in a video making rounds on social media
- The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes
- The boy's antics amused people as they headed to the comments section with jokes and shared their thoughts
One schoolboy entertained the online community with his antics, displayed in a video making rounds on social media.
School uniform fit check
The video has captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments. In the clip, the boy can be seen all dressed up in his school uniform, and he flexes the price tags of each item.
@jethromk19, excited about the first day of school, showed off his shoes, valued at R367.99 at PEP stores. His grey pants, also from PEP stores, were R159.99, and his Nike bag was priced at R649.95.
The footage was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok within a few days of its publication, leaving peeps both amused and amazed.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to schoolboy's TikTok video fit check
Social media users were in a fit of laughter as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes while some expressed their thoughts.
ZandeSamketi gushed over the pupils, saying:
"These kids are a whole vibe, I tell you."
User added:
"I love this generation."
Sesethu Natasha wrote:
"He's super proud of his parents."
Hophney Sepadi commented:
"Mara PEP ya gona won't even give you a like for giving tham a free advertising.. Nive one boi."
Anonymous expressed:
"Walking around with tags is wild."
First day of school shenanigans
