A crew of three boys from Burgersfort gave an update on their cycling adventure to Cape Town, and SA gave the gents some support

The young men are covering a total distance of 1600km and aim to inspire and promote a healthy lifestyle

People across Mzansi had nothing but love and encouragement to give to the gentlemen and applauded their efforts

Three Burgersfort boys cycling to Cape Town gave an update to their trip. Images: karabo.marks

A crew of three Burgersfort boys cycling to Cape Town to promote and inspire a healthier style of living gave an update on their trip. The men had a pit stop at a petrol station and about 850km left to reach their destination.

A long journey

The gents shared through karabo.marks's TikTok account. The gents previously had an incident on a highway but were able to bounce back from the set back. The gents have to complete a 1600km journey, so they are only around their halfway mark on their trip. Karabo's TikTok account is filled with the group's adventures, showing many great and low moments.

From Limpopo to the Cape

The gents have documented every step of their trip. Scrolling down Karabo's accounting nearing the bottom shows the day where they prepare to leave their house. In the following clips, the gents were greeted by citizens supporting their cause. The dudes left their hometown with a few supplies and a tent hitched on the backs of their bikes.

The TikTok account is filled with the Burgersfort boy's cycling adventures. Image: Joesboy

The dudes love taking pictures of the people they meet along the way. One image shows the gents in a police station, while another one shows a citizen posing with the gents. South Africans loved the energy and initiative the young men were taking.

onele822 said:

"It makes me sad that you are coming to Cape Town and I’ll be welcoming you empty handed because I’m broke 😭❤️"

Gosebo mentioned:

"I can foresee the day youustart your dream of cycling... Joining competitions as a group like this. Gauta BMX. Queen of the road and the Goat❤️"

MOLE_BEAUTYBAR commented:

"So sorry about your phone.. Just know they'll be obstacles along the way, mara modimo o gona 🥺🙏 Alutaaaaaa."

Temosho shared:

"You're making history guys📍🔥 Speaking truly, you guys are motivating the whole country. May God bless your journey🧎🙏🏾 No pain no gain💪📍"

Rampedi A masgego kwena ke nna posted:

"Dankie my stress reliever 💕 💖 ✨ 💓 Go big boy make us proud 👏"

Sphola.P20 said:

"I'm glad you now sound lively. I was worried sick ka wena."

DollyWest🖤 mentioned:

"Here from Jamaica, proud of you guys. This earth need more men like you guys ❤️"

