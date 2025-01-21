Rachel Kolisi Celebrates Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s Daughter on Her Birthday

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia Etzebeth celebrated their daughter, Elizebedi, on her first-ever birthday celebration last week Thursday

The South African couple organised a colourful celebration tagged a Winnie The Poo-themed party for their little princess

Siya Kolisi's former wife, Rachel Kolisi, also celebrated Etzebeth's daughter's birthday on social mdeia

Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, has joined other people to celebrate with Eben Etzebeth and Anlia Etzebeth as they celebrate their daughter's first-ever birthday.

The Springboks lock and his wife celebrated Elizebedi's first birthday on Thursday, January 16, 2025, and organised a Winnie The Poo-themed party.

It was a colourful celebration the South African couple put together for their darling baby girl.

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia Etzebeth celebrate their daughter's first-ever birthday in grand style. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Rachel Kolisi celebrates Elizebedi's birthday

Rachel Kolisi was not left behind as she reacted to the lovely video Anlia shared on social media to celebrate Elizebedi's birthday over the weekend.

The South African singer followed the lovely celebration video with a sweet caption.

"Our little wild flower. You are a whole 1 year old! 🫢🥹 May you forever remain the bubbling, barefoot little girl. May you leave traces on a dirt road that runs along rivers, May you always smell the wildflowers and the Summer rains kiss you gently, May the cattle greet you and the animals pursue you, and May you find a rainbow behind every cloud. 🌻🐴🐥🐮🌈,”

Rachel commented on the actress' post by wishing Elizebedi a happy birthday.

"happy 1st birthday! ❤️," the South African businesswoman said.

The South African celebrity and her former husband, Siya, had a close relationship with the Etzebeth's while they were still married.

Since the couple announced their divorce, Rachel has constantly been reacting to Anlia's social media posts, especially on Instagram.

Reactions as Anlia and Eben celebrate daughter's birthday

Bev Robert said:

"To an amazing Mom and Dad congratulations on your precious babies birthday. I know she will be be spoiled but she so deserves it as she brings the family sooo much joy. Huge hugs."

Werner Van Zyl wrote:

"Happy Birthday little one."

Mary Jors reacted:

Hpy bd to ur princess may god bless her in abundance nd may you as parents have many more years to celebrate 🎉 🎉 🎂 🎂♥️

Madge Benting commented:

"Happy birthday to your princess."

Louise Steyn responded:

"Happy Birthday little baby girl."

Yvonne Bestenbier Mc Pherson shared:

"Happy birthday to your little princess 🎊🎉🍰. God's blessings over her life."

Theresa Brits said:

"Too beautiful for words!! They grow up so quickly, enjoy every moment!"

Mel Grimbeek celebrates Elizebedi:

"Congratulations on the most beautiful little girl's birthday❤️ ❤️ 🎂 🎂"

