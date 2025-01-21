Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent time with former Chelsea star Demba Ba in London the day before his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi’s birthday

Kolisi and Ba also attended Chelsea’s 3-1 Premiership victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, 20 January 2025

Local fans reacted on social media to say Kolisi should consider changing teams, while others praised Chelsea legend Ba

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi and former Chelsea striker Demba Ba hung out together in London the day before his ex-wife’s 35th birthday on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

The two-time Rugby World Cup champion went for a haircut with Ba before attending Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi and former Chelsea striker Demba Ba both went for haircuts in London. Image: Hd_cutz_london.

Source: Instagram

Ba and Kolisi spent the day together in London on Monday, 20 January, while Rachel celebrated her 35th birthday with a gym session, much to the delight of local netizens.

Liverpool fan Siya Kolisi attends Chelsea match

Ba shared a picture of himself, Kolisi and Chelsea captain Reece James on Twitter (X):

According to Ba’s Twitter account, the Senegalese striker enjoyed his day with Kolisi, who recently spent his holiday in Zimbabwe with his two children and two siblings, who he adopted.

Ba tweeted:

“I had so much fun last night. And on top of it a win for my former club @ChelseaFC . Thanks for having me back. Happy to see Reece getting back to fitness. @SiyaKolisi, my brotha, you will end up a Chelsea fan soon.”

Watch Ba and Kolisi hang out at a London barbershop in the video below:

Kolisi has high-profile friends

Ba is not the only high-profile sporting friend of Kolisi after he was seen rubbing shoulders with the likes of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and boxing champion Tyson Fury.

As an avid Liverpool fan, Kolisi has also visited the club's home ground Anfield several times and joins the list of celebrity Reds fans that includes NBA basketball star LeBron James.

Back home, Kolisi is a beloved figure who recently made a fan’s dreams come true by partnering with national sports minister Gayton McKenzie for a quick video call.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi attended a Chelsea match with former striker Demba Ba at Stamford Bridge. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images and Chris Lee/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Kolisi and Ba

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Ba and encourage the former striker to persuade Kolisi to dump Liverpool and become a Chelsea supporter

Dresdenchels was impressed:

“Siya at the bridge.”

Steven35434907 backs Demba to convince Kolisi:

“Convince him, Demba.”

Zumapaulos asked a question:

“Siya, did Demba tell you about that Stevey G slip?”

Pedro_Mhlontlo agrees with Ba:

“Lol, yeah, Siya must be a Blue.”

CarefreeLucas is a fan of Ba:

“Miss you every day Ba.”

Siya Kolisi wishes Dricus du Plessis a happy birthday

As Briefly News reported, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wished UFC champion Dricus du Plessis a happy 31st birthday on Tuesday, 14 January 2025, on social media.

Kolisi and Du Plessis have enjoyed a fruitful friendship, with the Bok skipper even escorting the fighter during his recent title fight against Israel Adesanya in Australia during August 2024.

