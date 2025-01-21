Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said new signing Jayden Adams will have to fight for his place at the PSL champions

The Bafana Bafana midfielder ended months of speculation linking him with the PSL giants by joining the side in the January transfer window

Local football fans welcomed Adams to Masandawana on social media, while many said the coach needs to improve matters at the club

Coach Miguel Cardoso said Jayden Adams must fight for his place in the Mamelodi Sundowns side after joining the club from PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC.

After months of speculation, the Bafana Bafana midfielder joined Masandawana and became Cardoso's first signing at the club.

Former Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams must fight for his place at new club Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Jaydenadams_23/Instagram and Masandawana/Twitter.

Following the arrival of the former Stellenbosch FC star, Cardoso said the club is looking to bring in more new faces but said the new arrivals will have to fight for their place.

Miguel Cardoso warns new signings

Cardoso issued his warning in the tweet below:

As reported by KickOff, Cardoso said every player at Sundowns has to prove themselves worthy of the famous yellow and blue kit.

Cardoso said:

"We will not give gifts to anyone. They will have to arrive and show if they are better than our players, and then we will see. So, Jayden and anyone joining the group will have to prove themselves in front of the others, myself and my staff."

Following Adams' signing, Sundowns have been linked with several PSL stars, including Cape Town City defender Keanu Cupido.

Sundowns confirmed Adams' arrival at the club on Twitter (X):

Sundowns aim for multiple titles

Since taking over the role, Cardoso has been mandated to win multiple trophies at the club that has claimed seven consecutive league titles.

Currently, the defending PSL champions are top of the log and aim for success in the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League.

Adams could get his debut when Sundowns face Magesi FC in a PSL encounter on Thursday, 23 January 2025, before they face Golden Stars in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, 25 January.

Coach Miguel Cardoso wants to bring new faces in the Mamelodi Sundowns side that can help them win multiple titles. Image: Masandawana.

Sundowns fans say Cardoso needs a warning

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say Cardoso should warn other players at the club, including himself, after less-than-impressive performances in recent matches.

Thabiso Ace is not impressed by Adams:

"I never saw the football produced by Adams; maybe it is because I'm not watching many PSL games."

Anthony Pillay says Cardoso must warn himself:

"This coach should wake up and warn himself. Otherwise, players will leave."

Trevor Oupa said Cardoso must want another player:

"He must give Williams that warning."

Solly Morolong asked a question:

"Warning after signing! Why didn't he warn them before?"

Vusi Mavusana Maduma welcomed Adams to the club:

"Welcome to the home of champions."

