National sports minister Gayton McKenzie and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi came together to put a smile on the face of a young fan

McKenzie reached out to Kolisi for a video call to a young fan in a wheelchair after the boy was gifted a rugby ball

Local netizens praised the duo on social media, saying the short call meant the world to the young fan

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and national sports minister Gayton McKenzie partnered up to make a young fan's dreams come true, much to the delight of the Mzansi public.

The sports minister arranged for a video call between Kolisi and the young fan in a wheelchair after the boy was gifted a rugby ball upon meeting the sports minister.

National sports minister Gayton McKenzie and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi brought a smile to a young fan's face. Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and Alex Davidson/The RFU Collection.

The young fan was overjoyed during the short video conversation with Kolisi while McKenzie smiled proudly.

Siya Kolisi and Gayton McKenzie brings a smile to a fan’s face

Watch the interaction that made a fan's dream come true in the video below:

While holding his prized rugby ball, the young boy smiled ear to ear as he spoke to Kolisi while McKenzie promised to get the ball signed by the two-time Rugby World Cup champion.

McKenzie has become a popular figure in South Africa since taking over as the sports minister, and he is a supporter of all codes after making the promise to bring F1 racing to Mzansi.

Kolisi has long been a hero to the children of South Africa after captaining the Springboks during a successful period, which included two Rugby World Cup titles.

Watch Kolisi donate food in Zimbabwe in the video below:

Kolisi is no fan to making fan’s smile

Kolisi has a history of philanthropy after starting his foundation, which has reached a significant milestone since it began in 2020.

Recent social media posts proved that Kolisi is there to feed his countrymen and those in need after he was seen handing out food to communities in Zimbabwe.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi is beloved by local fans. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Fans praise McKenzie and Kolisi

Local netizens praised Kolisi and McKenzie on social media, saying the duo's call will be an unforgettable memory for the young fan.

Avril Albetti loves the video:

"It's these little things you do wat diep in ons harte krap."

@BAMBER admires McKenzie:

"Wena, minister, you are a star."

Kitty Meow Meow respects McKenzie:

"This man is from heaven. I wish he could be the president yaz, he is for the people!"

Rizo01 thanked McKenzie:

"Thank you, prez, you brightened his day."

Sandra has a dream:

"Gayton! My dream is to meet you one day."

Rochelle was impressed:

"Thanks to our future president blessing our little Kenzo."

Gcobsy is proud:

"Me smiling, wow!"

Reign4g says McKenzie must be admired:

"I'm not crying! When they say Gayton is the best minister, this is what they mean."

Marlon Aiyer is proud:

"The little things you do make so much difference to that young man's life."

Mrs Ross is overwhelmed:

"That's so sweet!"

Gayton McKenzie stuffs footballers' Christmas stockings

As Briefly News reported, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie allocated R5 million to help pay Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players.

Footballers across Mzansi suffered from unpaid salaries due to financial constraints at SAFA, and they could not pay players bonuses.

