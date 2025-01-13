Rachel Kolisi, the ex-wife of Bok skipper Siya, celebrated a milestone after the Kolisi Foundation reached R54 million investment to feed communities across South Africa

After the foundation started in 2020, the charity has worked together with Feed the Nation to help feed families and children in Mzansi

Local netizens reacted positively on social media, praising the foundation for their efforts and contributions

The Kolisi Foundation celebrated a milestone of reaching R54 million in investment to help feed communities nationwide.

Since 2020, Siya and Rachel Kolisi have worked tirelessly to feed communities in South Africa and have collaborated with the local charity Feed the Nation.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi have reached a milestone of R54 million in investment in the Kolisi Foundation since 2020. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images and rachelkolisi/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Despite announcing their divorce in 2024, the couple has committed to remaining dedicated patents and working together at the foundation, while Siya recently donated food in Zimbabwe.

Kolisi Foundation celebrates milestone

Watch Rachel speak about the foundation's work in the video below:

According to an Instagram post, Rachel said she is proud to be part of the organisation as she ended an emotional 2024 by spending some quality time in Botswana.

Rachel said:

“I remember those early days when the Kolisi Foundation started during Covid, and we delivered food to communities across South Africa. It has just been incredible that Feed the Nation has been part of the journey from the beginning to where we are now. I just found a statistic that we have invested nearly R54 million into nourishing communities across South Africa. It is no small number, and we are incredibly grateful for all of the support we received. We are very excited for this collaboration to continue, as many great things will come.”

Siya shared holiday pics of his family in Zimbabwe on his Instagram post:

The Kolisis keep their relationship strong

Since the divorce, Siya and Rachel have spent time with their children, and the couple has kept things cordial on social media, with Bok skipper enjoying frequent reactions from his ex-wife.

While Rachel hopes to continue working with the foundation and their continued success, Siya wants to win silverware with the Natal Sharks in the Ultimate Rugby Championship.

Rachel Kolisi has spent time with her family in South Africa and Australia during the festive period. Image: rachelkolisi.

Source: Instagram

Fans praise the Kolisi Foundation

Local netizens showered the foundation on social media, saying they are proud of the work being done by the Kolisis, who have dedicated their time to help feed communities in Mzansi.

Louise_stephanie_waller praised the Siya Foundation:

“Phenomenal!!!”

Ngomageh admires Rachel:

“Congratulations, and may the Almighty always guide and protect you and your family. We love you, Rachel.”

Leslene_santana is a fan:

“Amazing woman.”

Eulenda.luxury homes.and.law backs Rachel:

“Amazing work.”

Jenjenbruin hopes for the best:

“Rachel, you are an inspiration.”

Rachel Kolisi shares cryptic message on social media

As reported by Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi, the former wife of Bok skipper Siya, shared a cryptic message on social media about handling disappointment following her high-profile divorce

While on holiday in Botswana, Rachel shared the post to end an emotionally charged year that saw he announce her heartbreaking divorce from the Bok skipper.

Source: Briefly News