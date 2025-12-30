A 29-year-old woman from Mpumalanga is accused of killing her 25-year-old brother-in-law

His body was found on 16 December 2025 in bushes near the Seekoeiwater plots

SAPS Officers who arrived at the scene found the deceased lying on his back

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

She has been remanded in custody, and the matter was postponed to January 14, 2026, for formal bail application. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA - A 29-year-old woman from Mpumalanga has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murdering her brother-in-law.

Woman accused of murdering her brother-in-law

Melissa Vice is accused of killing 25-year-old Willie Visser, whose body was found on 16 December 2025 in bushes near the Seekoeiwater plots, close to the Doornpoort Sub-Station. Police said the discovery was made after a passer-by noticed a man lying a few metres from a dirt road between Bankenveld and Seekoeiwater plots and alerted his employer, who then contacted authorities. Officers who arrived at the scene found the deceased lying on his back with visible bruising to his face, arms and stomach.

Investigators believe the body was dumped at the location, citing vehicle tyre tracks found near the scene. It is also suspected that Visser was assaulted with a blunt object, leading to his death. Following further investigations, Vice, who is married to Visser’s brother, was arrested on Wednesday, 24 December 2025. She appeared in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 29 December 2025, where the case was postponed to 14 January 2026 for a formal bail application.

Vice, who is married to Visser's brother, was arrested in connection with the incident on Christmas Eve. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Other murder-related stories

The tragic death of a KZN woman has got South Africans questioning what is going wrong with people in the country. 62-year-old Madhumathie Bunwarie was killed on the N3 while travelling back to Pietermaritzburg from Phoenix. Bunwarie was killed when a car battery was thrown off a bridge onto her vehicle. The 62-year-old was reportedly on her way home from a funeral in Durban at the time of the incident.

A mother was brutally killed while walking with her daughter at the corner of Troye and Kerk Streets in Johannesburg. The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was reportedly robbed of her cellphone and shot dead in front of her child. South Africans expressed their sorrow and anger, questioning why someone would kill for a cellphone.

The South African Police Service is investigating a fatal shooting that resulted in one death in Makhado, Limpopo. The victim was travelling on the N1 road outside of Makhado when he had a breakdown near the Rondebosch plot. Another motorist stopped his car and reportedly opened fire without warning. The driver was shot in the upper body and head as he was trying to escape. The whereabouts of the other occupants of the car are unknown, and the motive behind the incident remains unknown.

Source: Briefly News