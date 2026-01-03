A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend over a girlfriend dispute in Bohlokong, Free State

The incident involved a violent confrontation with a spade fork, resulting in the victim's fatal injury

The suspect is set to appear in court on 5 January 2026, following the murder charge

FREE STATE - A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend during a dispute over a girlfriend in Bohlokong, Free State.

Involved with the suspect’s girlfriend

According to provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, the incident occurred on 1 January 2026, when a group of men were drinking, and an argument erupted over allegations that the deceased was involved with the suspect’s girlfriend. Mophiring stated that during the confrontation, both men allegedly armed themselves with a spade and a spade fork found in the garage. The suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased in the face with the spade fork before fleeing the scene

The injured man was rushed to a local hospital but later died from an open stab wound to the face. Police were called to the hospital and immediately opened an investigation. The suspect later turned himself in and has been charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 5 January 2026. The weapon used in the attack has been seized as evidence.

