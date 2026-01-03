Global site navigation

Free State Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Friend Over Girlfriend Dispute
by  Justin Williams
3 min read
  • A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend over a girlfriend dispute in Bohlokong, Free State
  • The incident involved a violent confrontation with a spade fork, resulting in the victim's fatal injury
  • The suspect is set to appear in court on 5 January 2026, following the murder charge

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The dispute stemmed from allegations that the deceased was having an affair with the suspect’s girlfriend.
The group of men were drinking when an argument broke out. Image: SAPoliceService/X
FREE STATE - A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend during a dispute over a girlfriend in Bohlokong, Free State.

Involved with the suspect’s girlfriend

According to provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, the incident occurred on 1 January 2026, when a group of men were drinking, and an argument erupted over allegations that the deceased was involved with the suspect’s girlfriend. Mophiring stated that during the confrontation, both men allegedly armed themselves with a spade and a spade fork found in the garage. The suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased in the face with the spade fork before fleeing the scene

Heavy rain hits Mpumalanga: Authorities warn public after three fatalities

The injured man was rushed to a local hospital but later died from an open stab wound to the face. Police were called to the hospital and immediately opened an investigation. The suspect later turned himself in and has been charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 5 January 2026. The weapon used in the attack has been seized as evidence.

Mophiring added that the injured man was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect later handed himself over to the police. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty images
