A trolley dash at Soshanguve Mall turned into a standout moment when one woman showed exactly how preparation meets opportunity

Her focused choices highlighted everyday essentials that many households prioritise, making the moment feel relatable

The viral Facebook video struck a chord by reflecting real shopping habits in a time of rising grocery costs

What looked like a fun competition quickly became a lesson in smart shopping, reminding viewers that knowing what matters can turn seconds into long-term relief.

The picture on the left showed Dorah Chiloane posing with her groceries. Image: Soshanguveplaza

Source: Facebook

A woman, Dorah M Chiloane, stole the spotlight at Soshanguve Mall after going full beast mode during a trolley dash competition that left Mzansi impressed. The video was posted by Soshanguve Mall on 24 December 2025 and shows the woman moving with serious purpose as soon as the dash began. She ran through the aisles with energy, clearly prepared for the challenge, grabbing essential groceries at speed before time ran out. The dash took place inside the mall, with the woman pacing herself smartly while focusing on value-packed items that would stretch far beyond just festive shopping. The clip captured how she used every second wisely, turning the trolley dash into a practical win.

Trolley dash competitions have become popular in South Africa, especially during the festive season, as shoppers look for ways to ease the pressure of rising grocery costs. With food prices continuing to climb, many households are forced to prioritise essentials like maize meal, milk, rice, and cleaning products over luxury items. The woman’s choices reflected a deep understanding of what really matters in most homes; she focused on staples that support daily living.

Smart shopping under grocery pressure

The video posted by Soshanguve Mall went viral as netizens connected with the way the woman moved through the Spar aisles with confidence, grabbing items that many South Africans rely on every day. Her pace, focus, and calm handling of heavy bags made the moment stand out. It wasn’t just entertaining to watch; it reflected the reality of shopping with intention in a tough economy,

People responded with admiration and amusement, praising her for staying focused and not wasting time. Many felt she represented everyday shoppers who know the value of planning. The moment sparked conversations about making smart grocery choices and capitalising on opportunities when they arise.

The screenshot on the left captured the moment Dorah was grabbing 10 kgs of maize meal. Image: Soshanguveplaza

Source: Facebook

Here’s what Mzansi said

Bongiwe MaWosiyane Nkwanyana wrote:

“But the shop was empty, you should have taken more nana, but, congrats.”

Susan Tafireyi wrote:

“But why am I not picked Soshanguve Mall?”

Thabang Gift wrote:

“Yoh, people, I say again, leave everything else run straight to the meat section and don't leave till the last second”

Leboow Palo wrote:

“’Don’t leave mayonnaise.’ Well done.”

Kelebogile Letlhage wrote:

“Soshanguve Mall, please pick me for the 3rd week winners. I'd really appreciate it, it could really go a long way for me.”

Nolo Jafta wrote:

“They had so much fun. Congratulations.”

Miranda Baloyi wrote:

“Well done, baby girl.”

Khensi Paile wrote:

“Congratulations, so happy for you.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to trolley dashes

A woman’s unique shopping strategy during a fast-paced trolley dash has gone viral, captivating social media users across platforms.

A Mzansi woman won a trolley dash competition, and she approached it in an extremely unique way, impressing netizens.

A South African woman won a trolley dash, and she ended up in a TikTok video showing the choices she made.

Source: Briefly News