“Why We Shop After Christmas”: Woman Shows Massive Sales at Woolworths

A South African woman has sparked a lively conversation online after sharing a video highlighting massive post-Christmas sales at Woolworths, with many shoppers saying it perfectly explains why they prefer shopping after the festive rush.

Ariel Mulder went shopping at Woolworths and discovered items on sale.

The TikTok video, which has been circulating widely on social media, shows the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @arielmulder1 walking through a Woolworths store and pointing out heavily discounted items across various sections. The clip that was shared on 27 December 2025 resonated with bargain hunters eager to stretch their budgets during the costly holiday season.

In the video, @arielmulder1 first showcased an Australian blackwood biltong cutter that had been marked down by 50%, drawing attention from viewers impressed by the premium item’s reduced price. While browsing the deli section, she joked about waiting patiently for even deeper discounts, saying, "Now we just wait for that R10k ham to go at 95% off," a comment that amused many online users.

She then revealed a cheese picnic table priced at R850, admitting that despite the festive markdowns, she still felt the item was too expensive. The video continued with her highlighting a hot honey Angus brisket, slow-cooked and reduced by 50%, which she enthusiastically described as "worth it."

Further bargains included a pack of six fruit mince pies, also selling at 50% off, along with various other festive food items that had been discounted as stores cleared seasonal stock. The shopper explained that these sales make it possible to enjoy premium products at a fraction of the original cost.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the online user @arielmulder1 wrote the following:

"What to wait for and what to get now after Christmas deals! Woolworths edition."

Social media users flooded the comments section agreeing with her approach, with many saying post-Christmas shopping allows them to enjoy luxury items without overspending. Others shared their own tips on waiting for markdowns before stocking up on festive favourites.

The video has added to ongoing conversations about smart shopping and rising food prices in South Africa, with many praising the woman for highlighting how patience can pay off when it comes to retail bargains.

A South African woman appeared in a TikTok video while filming content.

SA reacts to woman’s take on Woolworths sales

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Woolworths after-Christmas sales, saying:

Mmakgosi_Chaane-Pule said:

"Girl, girl, girl - just said to my kids our festive season starts in January 😅."

@nadia stated:

"I went to my Woolies and what u showed me for 50% off was only 25% off selected items. I was so disappointed. 😞"

Tessa wrote:

"Next year, God willing, I'm camping out on Woolies doorstep at 4am on the 26th December. 😂🤣"

Boitumelo Phale mentioned:

"I am also waiting for 50-75%. I am patient. Every morning, I go buy bread to check. 🤣"

Naledi said:

"I can’t wait for that R699 cheesecake to come down to my level of affordability. 😂"

@Lady_D highlighted:

"It is a waste to buy in December. I got a lot of things that were off for 50%. I only shop in November and January, because I don't have full price. 🙈🙈🤣🤣"

@mo_tso2 commented:

"As I patiently wait. Yesterday I bought two fruit mince pies for the price of one. 😋"

GGirl from Mitchellsplain shared:

"I saw some Xmas cakes also marked 50% off."

@Maka Langa added:

"Next week it will be 75% off. Back to school is coming."

