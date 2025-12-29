"The Price Is Too Good To Be True": SA Amazed by R580k Holiday Property Listing

A video highlighted a fully furnished three-bedroom holiday home at Disaneng Dam with scenic views and space for family getaways and gatherings

South Africans expressed shock and curiosity over the R580,000 price, sparking debate about its true value

The listing prompted renewed discussion about affordable property opportunities in smaller towns outside major tourist hubs

South Africans have been left with mixed reactions after a video showcasing an affordable holiday property priced at R580,000 went viral on social media, sparking conversations among property hunters and travel lovers alike.

A South African house left Mzansi stunned after being listed for just R580k. Image: @thepropertyexpertlo

Source: TikTok

The clip, which has been circulating online, highlights a fully furnished holiday home located at Disaneng Dam. The video that was shared by @thepropertyexpertlo was captioned:

"Your perfect getaway and income opportunity at Disaneng Dam, Mahikeng," immediately caught the attention of users intrigued by both the price and the setting.

According to the listing details shared in the video, the property offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it suitable for families or groups. It also features a fully fitted kitchen, a lounge area, and a large braai stoep that overlooks the dam, providing scenic views that many viewers described as ideal for relaxing weekends away.

Additional features include a geyser, pressure pump and full furnishings, allowing buyers to move in or rent it out without further costs. Social media users were quick to react, with many expressing disbelief at the price given the size, location and amenities.

The property listing also stated that the home would be perfect for family getaways, celebrations, parties and social gatherings, while others pointed out its potential as an income-generating property for holiday rentals. Some viewers praised the listing as a reminder that affordable holiday properties still exist in South Africa, particularly outside major cities and coastal hotspots.

Others said the dam views and entertainment-friendly layout made it especially appealing for buyers looking for a peaceful escape without sacrificing comfort. The viral clip by the TikTok user @thepropertyexpertlo has also reignited conversations around property investment opportunities in smaller towns, with users noting that locations like Mahikeng offer value for money compared to more saturated holiday markets.

As interest continues to grow online, the R580,000 holiday home has become a standout example of how social media is reshaping the way South Africans discover and evaluate property opportunities, blending aspiration with accessibility.

The kitchen of a house listed as a R580k holiday property wowed South Africans. Image: @thepropertyexpertlo

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to R580k holiday property

South Africans had a lot to say about the house and its price, flooding the comments section with their thoughts.

King said:

"Why is this place so cheap....😢🤔."

Diboo73 added:

"The pricing is too good to be true."

BraFunk wrote:

"Disaneng is a village in Mafikeng, 60+km away from anything, which is why it is so cheap."

Hazel expressed:

"Aaai, they are trying to get rid of this house, even comes with a payment plan option, fully furnished 🤔🤨 something fishy."

Watch the video below:

