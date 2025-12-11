A TikTok user drew major attention online after showcasing a noteworthy offer on a well-known coffee brand, sparking widespread interest

The unexpected pricing revealed in the video prompted strong reactions from shoppers, especially amid rising living costs in Mzansi

Social media users flooded the comments with gratitude, comparisons and humour as the promotion quickly became a trending talking point

A South African woman sparked excitement online after sharing a video revealing a massive price drop on the popular Douwe Egberts coffee brand.

A woman highlighted the incredible Douwe Egberts coffee sales happening in South Africa. Image: @gcumisa_n

Source: TikTok

The clip, which has been doing the rounds on social media, shows the woman showcasing the bargain that has many caffeine lovers rushing to their nearest store.

In the video, shared by @gcumisa_n on TikTok, she showcased that a single jar of Douwe Egberts coffee, which usually comes at a premium price, is currently going for R179, while two jars cost just R299. The unexpected promotion immediately caught shoppers' attention, who couldn’t believe the significant savings.

Coffee lovers in Mzansi are no strangers to rising grocery prices, especially for premium imported brands. Douwe Egberts, known for its rich aroma and smooth flavour, is often considered a luxury item in many households. For this reason, a deal of this magnitude has been described as "crazy" by online users who say they haven’t seen prices this low in a long time.

@gcumisa_n’s video quickly attracted comments from bargain hunters eager to get their hands on the discounted jars. Many thanked her for the "plug," while others joked that they would be stocking up before the special ends. Some users even compared the price to what they’ve seen in other stores, noting that the savings on the two-pack deal are too good to miss.

The promotion will run till 28 December 2025 at the Checkers stores. Shoppers are encouraged to check their nearest store before the shelves are cleared. With the cost of living continuing to rise, deals like this are becoming increasingly important for South African households trying to stretch their budgets.

The video that was uploaded on 9 December 2025 by the TikTok user @gcumisa_n has since become a talking point online, proving once again how quickly a simple plug can send Mzansi into a frenzy, especially when coffee is involved.

SA reacts to Douwe Egberts coffee plug

South Africans flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the Douwe Egberts coffee special, saying:

Gino said:

"A special that you don't need is not a special."

Saaji_Dija37 added:

"I paid R140 with black Friday 🥰 happy days."

Tsakani Makung stated:

"Plug needs when my love?"

Annie wrote:

"I love this, and the jars are the best.to use for sweets and cookies or even spices."

Michelle expressed:

"Best coffee, thanks for the plug 🤗."

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News