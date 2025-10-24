Woman Plugs South Africa With Prescription Glasses Under R400 in TikTok Video
- A woman on TikTok shared information about where she buys her prescription glasses without breaking the bank
- The woman posted a TikTok video about the affordable supplier she discovered for spectacles
- The TikTok video of the woman received a lot of attention from people who found the information helpful
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A woman told people all about her discovery of cheap prescription lenses. The woman told people that she does not spend more than R1,000 to get her glasses.
The video of the woman received thousands of likes on social media. Many people commented on the woman's video as she went into detail about getting affordable prescription glasses.
In a video on TikTok by @faithandfertility, a woman shared that she only paid R300 for her prescription glasses. The woman showed people all the other glasses that she managed to get for the same low price at Lensmart. The lady explained all the steps she followed to get to the amazing deals on the prescription glasses.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA impressed by prescription glasses plug
Many people were amazed by the low price that the woman revealed she paid for her glasses. Online users raved about the shopping tip while others were sceptical. Watch the video of the prescription glasses plug below:
Amberrrrr commented:
"That time I am getting quoted R13k 😭 thanks for this!"
Narriman wrote:
"This is so helpful. I was diagnosed with Keratoconus 16 years ago and would like to know about where you got your crosslinking done and how the scleral lenses work."
crosslinking was impressed by the TikToker's glasses:
"Your specs are so funky😭 I definitely need to commit! I was so sceptical at first 😭"
Amiena Edwards also complimented the woman's spectacles:
"I absolutely love your specs. I can't believe you pay so little omg."
Zahraa argued:
"Hi, but these glasses are not the same as the prescription I ordered. I ordered four pairs from Lensmart, and I get pain at the back of my head and above my forehead. I did upload my prescription. Also, they scratch easily. So, I'd rather pay extra and get them done properly; I wasted my time and money."
Johannesburg woman plugs South Africa with new store filled with affordable household items in TikTok video
Mishqah 🔌 ✨🧠the·creator replied:
"This is my 14th pair, and I have an eye disease and have no problem 💐 I guess everyone’s experience is different."
tehehanji appreciated the video:
"Oh my goodness, thank you!! I’ve wanted to order from them for so long, but wasn’t sure how it’d work for South Africa."
Other Briefly News stories of useful plugs
- People appreciated a woman who showed how she was able to buy cookies at low prices in a TikTok video.
- Viewers applauded a woman who shared details about a brand new store that was filled with worthwhile bargains.
- Online users applauded a woman who shared the R99 dress sale she found at a popular clothing store in Mzansi.
- One woman went viral after telling people where they can buy full-length mirrors for less than what is popularly available.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za