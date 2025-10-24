A woman on TikTok shared information about where she buys her prescription glasses without breaking the bank

The woman posted a TikTok video about the affordable supplier she discovered for spectacles

The TikTok video of the woman received a lot of attention from people who found the information helpful

A woman told people all about her discovery of cheap prescription lenses. The woman told people that she does not spend more than R1,000 to get her glasses.

A woman shared where she gets glasses for less in a TikTok video. Image: @faithandfertility / TikTok / Su Arslanoglu / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video of the woman received thousands of likes on social media. Many people commented on the woman's video as she went into detail about getting affordable prescription glasses.

In a video on TikTok by @faithandfertility, a woman shared that she only paid R300 for her prescription glasses. The woman showed people all the other glasses that she managed to get for the same low price at Lensmart. The lady explained all the steps she followed to get to the amazing deals on the prescription glasses.

The woman raved that she found a variety of affordable glasses. Image: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

SA impressed by prescription glasses plug

Many people were amazed by the low price that the woman revealed she paid for her glasses. Online users raved about the shopping tip while others were sceptical. Watch the video of the prescription glasses plug below:



Amberrrrr commented:

"That time I am getting quoted R13k 😭 thanks for this!"



Narriman wrote:

"This is so helpful. I was diagnosed with Keratoconus 16 years ago and would like to know about where you got your crosslinking done and how the scleral lenses work."

crosslinking was impressed by the TikToker's glasses:

"Your specs are so funky😭 I definitely need to commit! I was so sceptical at first 😭"



Amiena Edwards also complimented the woman's spectacles:

"I absolutely love your specs. I can't believe you pay so little omg."

Zahraa argued:

"Hi, but these glasses are not the same as the prescription I ordered. I ordered four pairs from Lensmart, and I get pain at the back of my head and above my forehead. I did upload my prescription. Also, they scratch easily. So, I'd rather pay extra and get them done properly; I wasted my time and money."

Mishqah 🔌 ✨🧠the·creator replied:

"This is my 14th pair, and I have an eye disease and have no problem 💐 I guess everyone’s experience is different."



tehehanji appreciated the video:

"Oh my goodness, thank you!! I’ve wanted to order from them for so long, but wasn’t sure how it’d work for South Africa."

Other Briefly News stories of useful plugs

Source: Briefly News