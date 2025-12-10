A resourceful content creator shared a money-saving tip, highlighting a 46-piece stationery value pack from a local store for only a little over R100

The value pack was detailed in a viral video on TikTok, promoting the price point as a significant cost-saver for the upcoming school season

Social media users expressed much gratitude for the share, with many planning to purchase the packs as affordable Christmas gifts or for charitable donations

A woman popular for sharing saving ways showcased an affordable stationery plug from Game, impressing many viewers. Image: @cherylinmzansi

As the back-to-school season approaches, a dedicated shopper provides important financial assistance to parents and working individuals dedicated to saving money.

The TikTok clip shared by user @cherylinmzansi highlighted an impressive stationery value pack available at Game stores, which she immediately ordered after seeing the tip from another social media user.

The focus of the viral video was the comprehensive stationery set, priced at a low R102 for 46 individual pieces. While the store advertised the pack as having a value exceeding R700, the user expressed scepticism regarding the exact figure but agreed that the set was a bargain, estimating its true value to be at least three times its purchase price, making it a significant saving for families.

The 46-piece stationery value pack

The video gave viewers a breakdown of the items, ensuring transparency about the deal. The pack includes colouring pencils, five ballpoint pens, a transparent ruler, an eraser, a double sharpener, HB pencils, and more. TikTok user @cherylinmzansi highlighted the quality of the jumbo crayons, noting that they were the sturdy, pen-like variety that is less likely to break. The pack also featured a practical A5 notebook, six mini highlighters in various colours, three glue sticks, and scissors. The woman noted that she paid an additional R50 for delivery when ordering online, receiving the package within two days.

The stationery post was received very well by social media users who saw value for money in the goods. Image: @cherylinmzans

SA loves the stationery “plug”

The video gained traction, securing over 104,000 views and a significant amount of comments from appreciative viewers who were eager to snap up the bargain. Many viewers expressed sincere gratitude, thanking the woman for the “plug,” with several others hoping the pack would remain in stock until they could afford to purchase it. Some users noted that the pack would make a practical Christmas present, predicting that children would love the collection. The low cost inspired a wave of charitable ideas, with other viewers expressing keen interest in buying multiple packs for donation.

User @Lyris added:

"Need to go check for this."

User @Toegeda said:

"This is such a great buy for the low-income earners. It's a pity, it's out of stock."

User @Jordan Black shared:

"Can they please have it till Friday, I hope."

User @ChocalateDream commented:

"This is actually such a cool Xmas gift too. The kids are going to go crazy for this 😇."

User @NAJEEBAH asked:

"Can I get it at any Game store?"

User @Sexi €yes said:

"Thank you for the plug 💯."

