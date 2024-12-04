“You Are Very Lucky”: Mom Shows Stationery Returned by Child From School, SA’s Impressed
- A mom was astonished after seeing some of the things her daughter brought back from school
- She took a video to show the items and later shared it on her TikTok account
- The clip got many social media users commenting that their kids never bring things back from school when the year ends
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Now that the school season is over, parents must start preparing for next year's items. Knowing how expensive they can be, it is always better to get them with Christmas shopping.
One local mom won't get everything on the list for next year's stationery. Her child returned many items she did not use this year, which she shared in a TikTok video under her user handle @viv_magazi.
The mom displays the items
In the video, the mom takes out ten unused pencils, three Pritts, two sharpeners, two packs of crayons, a pack of wind-up crayons, and more. Still in disbelief after seeing the amount of stuff that returned, she jokingly questions what the kids do at school.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Watch the video below:
Social media users welcome the stationery back
The post attracted many responses from social media users who were impressed by how much stationery the school had returned. Many thanked the teacher for returning the items; some noted that the mom would buy fewer things in 2025.
User @Rorisang_m🎀shared:
"My little sister is always complaining about how they always steal her colours😭😭."
User @your girl_ethandwa said:
"Be happy because, in my school, they don't even bring it back 😂."
User @Chloe added:
"My mom always refuses to buy me new stationery until I use it. Most of the time, I just pick up pens and highlighters, etc."
User @NolwaziAyandaMdlalose shared:
"You very lucky I was buying stationery like bread."
User @PikaPika commented:
"I love this school... We have to buy so many big pritts and pencils and still gets notes that they ran out... How, when someone uses two pencils and one pritt the whole year for 4 hours of homework daily?"
User @Miss Walker said:
"Your child takes good care of her stationary… I can’t even take proper care of my stationary 😭😭."
Joburg mom links others with an affordable stationery centre
In another Briefly News article, a Joburg-based mom used her TikTok account to plug other parents with an affordable stationery distribution centre in her city.
The mom shared a video going to the place called Packaging and Stationery Distributors, adding that a person would not pay more than R1000 for complete stationery.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za