A mom was astonished after seeing some of the things her daughter brought back from school

She took a video to show the items and later shared it on her TikTok account

The clip got many social media users commenting that their kids never bring things back from school when the year ends

Now that the school season is over, parents must start preparing for next year's items. Knowing how expensive they can be, it is always better to get them with Christmas shopping.

One local mom won't get everything on the list for next year's stationery. Her child returned many items she did not use this year, which she shared in a TikTok video under her user handle @viv_magazi.

The mom displays the items

In the video, the mom takes out ten unused pencils, three Pritts, two sharpeners, two packs of crayons, a pack of wind-up crayons, and more. Still in disbelief after seeing the amount of stuff that returned, she jokingly questions what the kids do at school.

Watch the video below:

Social media users welcome the stationery back

The post attracted many responses from social media users who were impressed by how much stationery the school had returned. Many thanked the teacher for returning the items; some noted that the mom would buy fewer things in 2025.

User @Rorisang_m🎀shared:

"My little sister is always complaining about how they always steal her colours😭😭."

User @your girl_ethandwa said:

"Be happy because, in my school, they don't even bring it back 😂."

User @Chloe added:

"My mom always refuses to buy me new stationery until I use it. Most of the time, I just pick up pens and highlighters, etc."

User @NolwaziAyandaMdlalose shared:

"You very lucky I was buying stationery like bread."

User @PikaPika commented:

"I love this school... We have to buy so many big pritts and pencils and still gets notes that they ran out... How, when someone uses two pencils and one pritt the whole year for 4 hours of homework daily?"

User @Miss Walker said:

"Your child takes good care of her stationary… I can’t even take proper care of my stationary 😭😭."

Joburg mom links others with an affordable stationery centre

In another Briefly News article, a Joburg-based mom used her TikTok account to plug other parents with an affordable stationery distribution centre in her city.

The mom shared a video going to the place called Packaging and Stationery Distributors, adding that a person would not pay more than R1000 for complete stationery.

