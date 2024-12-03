A lady could not believe her eyes when she saw a bill from one of the local logistics companies after placing an online order

The hun bought items from one of the giant Chinese online retail stores and shared how much her customs fees were

Social media users were stunned after seeing the high charges and took to the comment section to give her advice

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman has Mzansi huns ready to cancel their Shein orders after showing how much she was charged in customs fees. Image: @dolly_makoa

Source: TikTok

A local woman was nearly scammed after ordering clothing online and receiving customs charges worth almost double the amount of her items.

The hun shared a receipt of her charges on the video streaming platform TikTok under her handle @dolly_makoa, attracting almost 170K views.

The hun shows off her customs fees

The TikTok user shares a receipt showing she bought five items from the online retailer Shein for R775. The slip also indicates that the items were shipped on 2 December. Her post also came with a note that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The amount to be paid to Buffalo Global is R1998.98 on your invoice attached."

In the comment section, the lady replied to people's comments, explaining that the first slip was a scam and that Buffalo Global charged her R188.

Watch the video here.

The hun receives advice from Mzansi

The lady's post attracted many comments from social media users, who advised her to send the clothes back and get her money as she had not updated them that she had been nearly scammed. Those still waiting for their orders also shared that they were worried about their own.

User @Slendasamamillion said:

"Allow them to return the clothes, and you get your refund sana 💋

User @Makopano added:

"Let them return that whole order! There’s no way😭😭."

User @FB explained:

"It's not about who ships, it's about what you ordered and the material it's made of. There's a lady that explains this on TikTok."

User @Asanda asked:

"I don’t understand 😩 your order was R775 but customs is R1998??! 😭😭😭 Kanjani?"

User @real_bassie shared:

"But how😭😳? Honestly, I'm scared of ordering now."

User @Dineo asked:

"Guys, is there a way to select who ships your order between Buffalo and Imile?"

SA woman explains how custom charges are calculated

In another Briefly News article, a lady educated others on customs charges calculations, adding that the day of the order has no impact on the amount to be charged.

She detailed that charges are based on administration fees and the duty each item attracts. She further noted that some items are highly valued because of their material.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News