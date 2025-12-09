Woman’s Trolley Dash Leaves SA Divided in TikTok Video
- A woman won a trolley dash, and she ended up in a TikTok video showing the choices she made
- . The lady chose the groceries that were obviously the most used in her household, and she got a good amount in bulk
- Online users had a lot to say about the TikTok video of the woman who got a chance to get all of her groceries without paying any money
A woman became lucky and got the chance to do a trolley dash. The video of the woman running through a store trying to get as much food as possible for free received many views.
A woman became a viral hit after making her choices in a trolley dash. The video of the lady getting her preferred groceries received many comments.
In a TikTok video @emoyeni.regional, a woman took advantage of a trolley dash. She raced through the store, grabbing many household essentials, including cooking oil, maize meal, rice, chicken and other basics.
South Africa amused by woman's trolley dash
While some people thought the woman in the video by @emoyeni.regional did a great job, others had questions. People noticed that the lady ran by expensive items she could have gotten for free, such as olive oil. Watch the trolley dash below:
Moshopiadi gushed:
"Well done, mama. First time seeing someone selecting important things, I thought they would choose 😎😜👌"
Daddy wrote:
"This opportunity, if it locates me, I’m taking boxes not in units, and the target is three boxes for everything I’m taking,"
thando commented:
"Na I target boxes 😂and I was shouting dibeans and fish."
mamie complained:
"She only took two washing powders😪"
Sne Zama Sibiya wanted her to get beef:
"Was she advised to stay away from red meat? 🤔"
Alex wondered:
"Why don't people take olive oil?"
sciko3 answered:
"They're not used to it, so I think they take the one they usually use shame."
Matthew Booth and Bongani Moller are still in love, fans react: "I hate when karma doesn't work right"
maxaba missed meat in her trolley dash:
"Ushiye nyama😭"
Mokgadi wondered:
"Kante these days, you give them an hour? Ke neng kere 5,4,3,2😂"
The Khabos❤️noticed the trend to run for chicken:
"Chicken le yathandwa ama trolley dasher bandla... Inani engaka? Red meat yona🤷🏽♀️"
Pure-Gold said:
"And here I am screaming, 'take those in boxes.'"
zamandabilerh applauded the woman's efforts:
"Usebenzile ke lo sisi ingoba phela hlezi sigxeka inyama ebomvu. (She worked hard, but the problem was getting red meat.)"
vonani applauded:
"Well done!"
mhlengih wished she had got more rice:
"Uhatha nga one irice weee au."
