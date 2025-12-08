A teen named Olwethu shared in a video that her mother spent tens of thousands of rands at a local retail clothing store

In her caption, she wondered why the store was so expensive and stated that she felt a bit bad that her mother had to fork out all that cash

Internet users were stunned by the price and the fact that the family spent so much at the particular store

Oh, the joys of having someone provide for you! A girl shared that her mother paid R12 134 during a shopping spree at Mr Price. While some people may marvel at the hefty price spent at a single store, it was more baffling for many social media users than anything else.

On 6 December, 2025, a girl named Olwethu uploaded a video showing her mother at the till, swiping for the items she bought. Olwethu didn't disclose what the items in the red shopping bags were but wrote in her post:

"POV: your clothes mistakenly cost R12 000, but your mom didn't complain."

She also added to the caption:

"Why is Mr Price so expensive? I feel bad, though."

Mr Price shopping spree stuns SA

Several social media users flooded the comment section in surprise. Some people on the internet were in disbelief after hearing the total cost of the items and questioned how such a total was reached.

@aaphiwe.____ pleaded with the shopper:

"We need a haul to see what you bought for R12 000 at Mr Price."

@tuli_mat wondered in the comments:

"You guys don’t calculate while shopping, or am I just poverty-stricken?"

@thato_teeeee shared their opinion about the quality of the garments, writing:

"This is actually an L (loss), hey. Those clothes will last a maximum of three washes."

@kalunga_ added under the post:

"Now everybody will be dressed like you, and you're going to be dressed like everybody else."

@mrsn856 made assumptions about the purchase:

"I'm sure you bought the whole store. What could you really buy at Mr Price for more than R12 000? Whatever you bought, you wasted your mom's money, though, spending R12 000 at Mr Price."

@karabomonisi stated with a laugh:

"I suspect a phone was also purchased. I doubt it’s only clothes."

@_pfuniii asked Olwethu:

"Must be for the whole family, ko Mr Price?

Olwethu confirmed how many people benefited from the purchase and said:

"It was the three of us."

Watch the TikTok video here, as posted on the girl's account.

