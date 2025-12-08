A sangoma posted a TikTok video telling people how she became a traditional healer

The lady posted details about her unusual initiation that she claims took place in a different world

People were fascinated by the honest account the woman gave about becoming a sangoma

A traditional healer in South Africa shared an unbelievable story. The woman shared details about her journey to becoming a professional sangoma.

The video that the woman shared about her life as a sangoma received thousands of likes. Many people were fascinated by the details that the woman revealed about the way she was initiated.

In a TikTok video, @umlamboophilisayo shared that her ancestors gave her training in a different realm. The woman said that her traditional healer initiation took place underwater. The woman explained that it was as though there was dry land inside the ocean, like a cave.

South Africa amazed by traditional healer claims

Many people commented on the video by @umlamboophilisayo, and they were divided about the sangoma. Viewers on TikTok question the experiences that the woman shared. Watch the video of the sangoma below:

Qakazile commented:

"Camagu mntu’omhlope. Thank you for sharing a piece of you. Please check a video, The Black Mermaid recently posted about the “caves” underwater. And how it’s dry in those cave-like places. She’s an open water diver!:

vuyelwa_ms12 wrote:

"I don’t understand. You literally got inside the water, and you got initiated there? How were you able to breathe whilst going into the initiation school?"

Mela_Mak added:

"My mother's aunt also went underwater and returned after a couple of days dressed in her beads. I didn't understand this, growing up, until I was shown in my adult life what it means to be 'abantu bamanzi'."

A.lizwa👑 added:

"Camagu Shlwele. I don't know how much you are allowed to share when it comes to this specific part of your journey. But if you're allowed to, can you go into the logistics of how you went and how you came out? If you're not allowed to share these details, it's totally fine🙏🏾❤️"

umlamboophilisayo, the creator, replied:

"Camagu mntwanam. I cannot share too many details, not because I don’t want to, but because some parts of this journey are sacred, sealed, and meant to remain between spirit and the vessel. What I am allowed to share, I share with intention. What I am not permitted to reveal, I honour in silence. Camagu 👏🏽🙏🏽"

SG.design1 added:

"It's true because even the Bible acknowledged it by saying every knee shall bow in heaven, on earth and "under the water," meaning the three places where a person can go."

