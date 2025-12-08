A woman’s unique shopping strategy during a fast-paced trolley dash has gone viral, captivating social media users across platforms

In a surprising twist, the woman filled her trolley with multiple packets of chicken, drawing both amusement and admiration from viewers who appreciated her practical approach

The video, posted by the TikTok user, sparked a flood of humorous and relatable comments, with many praising her speed and strategic choices amidst rising food prices

A woman has become an unexpected online sensation after her unusual shopping strategy during a fast-paced trolley dash left social media users both impressed and amused.

The viral video, which has been circulating across platforms, shows the contestant calmly placing rice and other essential grocery items into her trolley before taking a surprising turn.

Midway through the dash, the woman can be seen at the poultry section where she stacked multiple packets of chicken into her trolley at lightning speed. Viewers watched in disbelief as she piled the packets so high that the trolley eventually began to overflow, with some even tumbling off due to the sheer volume.

Online users were quick to react, sharing jokes and commentary about her dedication to stocking up on chicken. Many said they would have done the same given rising food prices, while others praised her for being strategic and focused on real essentials. Some joked that she must have an entire village to feed, while others applauded her impressive speed and commitment.

The video, posted by TikTok user @sebu409 on 4 December 2025, has since garnered thousands of views and comments, with South Africans noting that chicken remains a staple item in households across the country. For many, her choice was both practical and relatable.

The woman’s bold and memorable performance has kept Mzansi entertained, proving once again that even everyday challenges can turn into viral moments of laughter and joy.

Food prices in South Africa

Low-income households have been severely impacted by South Africa's rising food prices, which have surpassed overall inflation. The country's climate, global disruptions, and high input costs are the main causes of the price increases for staples like maize, oil, meat, and vegetables, though some prices vary seasonally.

While recent data (mid-2025) indicates a little stabilisation in some categories, essentials continue to be costly, and the general trend over recent years has been a significant increase, making basic food unaffordable for many.

Watch the video of the lady's impressive trolley dash below:

