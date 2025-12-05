A woman’s specialised modelling career sparked global interest after her earnings and unique talent were revealed on social media

Her work with major international brands showcased how niche skills can translate into impressive financial success

Online users reacted with fascination, disbelief and curiosity, turning the story into a lively discussion about unconventional careers

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A woman has stunned social media users worldwide after revealing that she earns an extraordinary income simply by working as a professional hand model.

A woman who is a hand model shared her story and posed in a picture on TikTok. Image: @thisismoney

Source: TikTok

According to a report shared by This Is Money on their TikTok account under the handle @thisismoney, the 35-year-old Avisha Tewani told the publication mentioned earlier that she makes up to £2,000 a day, which is roughly R45,270.40, thanks to what she confidently calls the "world’s most beautiful hands."

"In their viral post uploaded by @thisismoney on 6 November 2025, they showcased a picture of Avisha holding up her hands, which have become her golden ticket to modelling jobs with major international brands.

The post quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom were fascinated and slightly envious of a career built entirely around flawless fingers, smooth skin and perfectly shaped nails.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Avisha, who has spent years in the hand-modelling industry, told the financial publication that her unique asset has brought her impressive financial success. "I have the world’s most beautiful hands," she reportedly said, adding that her bank statements prove just how lucrative the niche career can be.

Her hands have featured in adverts, product displays, campaigns and promotional videos for well-known beauty, jewellery and tech companies. From showcasing luxury skincare products to demonstrating high-end gadgets, her work requires strict maintenance routines to preserve her signature look.

The story has sparked widespread conversation, with many social media users expressing disbelief at the earning potential of such a specialised job. Others applauded Avisha for turning a unique advantage into a thriving business, proving that unconventional talents can lead to unexpected success.

As the video continued to circulate online, Avisha’s story served as a reminder that in today’s digital and advertising-driven world, even a pair of beautiful hands can become a major source of income.

A woman showcased her hands, earning her over R45k as a model. Image: @thisismoney

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to the woman’s lucrative earnings

The online community flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Maisa Khalid said:

"Is this a joke or something?!"

User said:

"These are very pretty!"

User added:

"Mine slay too 🥰🫶🏻."

Monicabndln stated:

"Maybe I can do this as a side hustle🤭🥰."

Samanta commented:

"Where do I sign up?"

Feriel in Paris simply said:

"Can I apply?"

Timah replied:

"Ah, have ya’ll checked every human hand in the world?"

Watch the video below:

3 More interesting salary stories in SA

Briefly News recently reported on an SA English online teacher who opened up about her earnings working 12-hour days.

recently reported on an SA English online teacher who opened up about her earnings working 12-hour days. A 25-year-old man showed off his day in the life, making R100k per month, leaving Mzansi buzzing.

Boni Xaba unveiled a Zimbabwean electrical engineer's salary, giving people the real tea on what they earn.

Source: Briefly News