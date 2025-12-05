A popular TikTok creator showcased a trendy activewear piece that quickly drew the attention of fashion lovers across Mzansi

Shoppers praised the stylish design and affordability, sparking conversations about accessible athleisure options in local retail stores

The post gained major traction online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions and weighing in on the authenticity of the trending item

A stylish Mzansi hun has sparked excitement among fashion lovers after sharing a video showcasing what many are calling a budget-friendly Lululemon dupe available at Jam store.

A woman displayed a Lululemon at Jam, leaving social media users impressed. Image: @michealaconnor

The clip, which has been making rounds on social media, highlights a sleek grey activewear set priced at just R195, a steal compared to the premium cost of the popular international brand.

In the video, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @michealaconnor confidently showed the fitted grey top, drawing attention to its smooth finish, flattering cut and comfortable design. Viewers immediately flooded the comments section, praising the affordable find and tagging their friends to check out the item before it sells out.

She captioned her post saying:

"Girlies never skip browsing a Jam store! 🎀🩷."

A reminder to always keep an eye out for hidden gems while shopping. The playful caption quickly became a talking point, with shoppers echoing the sentiment and sharing their own bargain discoveries from Jam and other budget-friendly retailers.

South Africans have increasingly shown interest in high-quality yet affordable alternatives to global athleisure brands, especially as activewear becomes part of everyday wardrobes. This latest discovery at Jam appeared to tap directly into that trend, offering shoppers stylish options without the hefty price tag.

Social media users also highlighted the growing accessibility of fashionable workout pieces in mainstream SA retail stores. Many said the R195 price point made it easier to experiment with different looks while still maintaining comfort and style.

The video uploaded on 4 December 2025 by TikTok user @michealaconnor gained massive traction, garnering many views, thousands of likes, and comments.

A woman dressed in her Springboks top created TikTok content. Image: @michealaconnor

SA reacts to the Lululemon at the Jam store

The online community flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the Lululemon statement:

Alexia said:

"Very cute, but just a warning, they are probs not real, Lululemon doesn’t use 'm' they use numbers."

Phetogo Karabo expressed:

"To those confused, Jam also sells rejects, so yes, it's real."

Lindavanwyk wrote:

"The fact that I saw this and walked past it 😭."

Lallies shared:

"I got alo ones at jam a few months ago!"

Watch the video below:

