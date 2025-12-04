A young man shared a humorous video of the new transparent Woolworths shopping bags, joking that Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala was the reason for the drastic change

The clip went viral on TikTok, sparking amusement and continuing the public joke that linked the Woolies bag to high-stakes political corruption

Social media users praised the retailer for their decision to introduce new bags, with many suggesting the transparent change was a clever response to the recent political scandal

A local man shared his disappointment with the new Woolworths shopping bags. Image: @tumisang_singo

Source: TikTok

A humorous video, capitalising on a recent political scandal involving a shopping bag, became a viral hit, blending South African politics with retail reality.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @tumisang_singo, documented a light-hearted observation and garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who debated the retailer’s quick response to negative publicity.

The video features the man filming a Woolworths trolley full of groceries, focusing on the new white, transparent shopping bag recently introduced by the retailer. He jokingly addresses his friend, pointing out that Cat, the central figure in the scandal, had made a major blunder. TikTok user @tumisang_singo humorously explained that the bags were now transparent, meaning one would no longer be able to carry large amounts of cash secretly.

The cry for the Woolies' “money bag”

The friend immediately agreed, sparking laughter among the men. The joke stems from a real-life political event: Vusi Matlala admitted during an Ad Hoc committee probe that he used Woolworths shopping bags to transport a total of R500,000 intended for the former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele. The bag, which was originally dark, became a transporting tool of an alleged corruption.

The man's video entertained many social media users who loved Woolworth's response to the controversy. Image: @tumisang_singo

Source: TikTok

SA debates Woolies' change in shopping bags

The gent's clip gained 480K views and 1.2K comments from social media users who debated the reason for changing the bags, with some responding with amusing comments. Many viewers praised the retailer for the perceived quick thinking and decision to change the bag design, jokingly suggesting that whoever runs the company should be in government. The new bag design, however, also brought up practical concerns.

Some viewers were worried that the white, transparent material would get dirty quickly and require frequent washing. One viewer noted that Woolworths had taken a drastic but clever stance, concluding that any publicity is good publicity. The viewer added that the situation was exactly the kind of viral opportunity that brands like Nando's would have eagerly capitalised on.

User @Sly joked:

"Woolworths is full of drama. After the guy advertised for them like this, they changed their product."

User @Slindokuhley Nkabinde said:

"Now we have to wash it constantly 🥺."

User @Tumi shared:

"Woolies really said it’s not funny, and you know what? They are valid."

User @King of Queens added:

"Whoever runs Woolworths needs to be in government👍."

User @KaraboT commented:

"One thing about Woollies, they are very classy 🤣. They don’t associate themselves with drama."

User @Yonce89 joked:

"First it was Thabo Bester, now Cat 😩. Woolies really has it hard 😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

A creative man went viral after sharing a video documenting his ingenious process of transforming the standard Woolworths shopping bag logo into a luxury brand logo, impressing Mzansi.

A local woman shared a lighthearted video making a plea to Woolworths to make their black shopping bag handles longer so they could be more practical.

A man shared a humorous video defending his habit of refusing to throw away his Woolworths shopping bag, highlighting its many uses beyond grocery shopping.

Source: Briefly News