A creative man went viral after sharing a video documenting his ingenious process of transforming the standard Woolworths shopping bag logo into a luxury brand logo

The timing of the TikTok clip capitalised on recent political drama, where the Woolies bag was mentioned in testimony about carrying large sums of cash

Social media users were in stitches, calling the result ‘Woolies Vuitton’ and praising the man’s quick thinking and creativity

A South African content creator’s creative take on a household shopping item became a viral sensation, blending local retail culture with high-end luxury and entertaining social media users.

The amusing video, shared on TikTok by @the_creatist, showcased resourceful DIY flair, garnering many views, likes, and comments from social media users who found the creative effort humorous.

The man filmed his hack on a counter, placing the common Woolworths black shopping bag in front of him alongside a black marker and Tippex. The goal was to give the inexpensive, recognisable bag a glamorous, designer upgrade. He started by using the black marker to draw the bottom structure of the iconic LV logo. The video then transitioned to show him meticulously using the white Tippex to cover certain parts of the original W logo, manipulating the lines to create a convincing homemade version of the Louis Vuitton monogram.

The creative man revamps the Woolies bag

The humour of TikTok user @the_creatist's video was amplified by recent events. The Woolworths bag had recently gained national notoriety after businessman Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala testified before an Ad Hoc Committee, claiming that he used the bag to carry hundreds of thousands of rands intended for former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele. This context immediately elevated the bag from a reusable grocery item to an unexpected symbol of high-stakes finance.

SA finds the revamped bag entertaining

The clip garnered massive views and comments with social media users who were thoroughly entertained. Many viewers jokingly called the finished product “Woolies Vuitton,” expressing shock that the man thought of the creative plan so soon after the news broke. Some users humorously speculated that the man’s level of creativity was a subtle factor that motivated Woolworths to consider changing the shopping bag colour to avoid further association. The overall response was light-hearted and appreciative of the man’s inventiveness. The sentiment that South Africans are never bored due to constant viral creativity was widely shared.

User @sli added:

"Wollies Vuitton."

User @asenathisine shared:

"Always operate with Woolies bag 😂."

User @Muna$he asked:

"Why are you spoiling the money bag😫💔? W is M upside down."

User @Kara_mello said:

"I'm never leaving Southa shem, what a place to reside! 🤣."

User @TsaMme MfuNdisi shared:

"The most celebrated bag in Mzansi. W aka Money Bag🤣."

User @Mrs Hadia K🇿🇦🇹🇿 joked:

"You are among those who made Woolies change the shopping bag colour😭🤣."

User @lily advised:

"Please hold on to your black bag. You may never know. The white ones will never compare to black ones, it's just too transparent if you get what I mean."

