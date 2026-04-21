A South African man now living in Alabama shared a detailed vlog reflecting on his life after relocating in 2019, giving viewers a glimpse into his daily routine at the farm

He explained that he sought asylum due to ongoing safety concerns back home, saying his current life on a farm in the United States has given him a stronger sense of peace

His remarks about crime in South Africa quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting his perspective while others challenged his views

A South African man’s life in Alabama has become a talking point online after he shared a candid vlog about why he left home and what life looks like now. His video, which blends everyday farm living with strong personal opinions, has drawn both support and criticism, with many weighing in on the bigger conversation around safety, migration and perception.

Barlett on the left walking on his farm in Alabama. Image: @buffalobartlett

Source: TikTok

In a recent TikTok video, a man who says he moved from South Africa to the United States in 2019 opened up about his experience living on a farm in Alabama. In the vlog, he documents parts of his daily routine, showing a quiet, rural lifestyle that he says has brought him peace of mind. According to him, the move was driven by concerns over safety in South Africa, which he described as having high crime levels.

He claims that since relocating, he has felt a sense of security that he didn’t experience back home. Speaking about his current life, he noted that he has been living on a farm for over a year and feels safe, even making comparisons about farm safety and livestock. He wrote:

“I’m just a white South African being left alone to thrive in Alabama,”

Safety concerns in South Africa

However, as with many conversations that touch on sensitive topics like crime and migration, reactions were divided. Some viewers, particularly from the US, welcomed him warmly, sharing supportive messages and expressing happiness that he had found a place where he feels secure. Others, especially South Africans, pushed back on his claims, arguing that his perspective does not represent the full reality of life in the country. Some pointed out that while crime is a serious issue, it is also a complex one that cannot be reduced to a single narrative.

The video by user @buffalobartlett also sparked broader discussions about how experiences differ from person to person. While one individual may feel unsafe, another may feel deeply rooted and unwilling to leave, highlighting how personal and nuanced these decisions can be. Briefly News reached out for comment and there was no response at the time of publication.

The screenshot on the left captured the man talking about his new life in Alabama. Image: @buffalobartlett

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mick wrote:

“Welcome, brother. Alabama is a secret little slice of heaven, so beautiful in the mornings.”

000Glenda000 wrote:

“Welcome to the South. It gets humid, especially after hurricanes. Wishing you and your family the best.”

Glendaturlington wrote:

“Northeast Alabama here, welcome home. God is good.”

Moonpack wrote:

“Thank you for supporting my fellow South African.”

Watash wrote:

“Welcome to my beautiful state. I’m glad you are here.”

FiestyGatsby73 wrote:

“I absolutely love your content. I run a small restaurant on the Coosa River and would love to host you for lunch or dinner.”

Two Ascend wrote:

“Welcome home. God bless you.”

FloJoe Whelan wrote:

“God bless you and your family. Welcome to the USA. Happy planting, we love our farmers.”

RanchLife wrote:

“We welcome you with open arms. May God continue to bless you and your family.”

Maggie wrote:

“I’m happy you and your family are safe and happy. We love people who love our country.”

Thiswhatisfor wrote:

“It’s important to share your experiences. It’s also nice to see you love America and God.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Afrikaners

A proudly Afrikaner content creator, Lindi, shared her thoughts when an African American woman spoke about the Afrikaner refugees.

A Cape Town Afrikaner family who moved to the US as refugees shared an emotional video and original song about their journey starting over in America.

A video showed Afrikaners installing white crosses at a monument site in Limpopo, quickly sparking heated debate online.

Source: Briefly News