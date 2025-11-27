A young South African content creator went viral after sharing a polished "day in the life" video showcasing his high-paced routine and professional lifestyle

The 25-year-old detailed his daily activities, from client meetings to office work and gym time, while revealing an ambitious financial goal he aims to reach

The clip sparked major buzz online, with Mzansi peeps reacting to his alleged income, praising his hustle, and weighing in on the broader conversation around success and work culture

Hebanna! One young man in Mzansi caused a massive stir on social media after a slick "day in the life" video documenting his routine as a 25-year-old who claimed to allegedly earn over R100 000 per month.

A man shared a glimpse into his daily life and stated he earns R100k per month.

The clip, which was posted on Instagram by a user who identifies himself as AJ but goes by the handle Anjuan Closedit on Instagram, quickly gained traction as viewers reacted to his lifestyle and hustle.

In the video, AJ gave his followers a polished look into his daily grind, starting with a stylish entrance as he hopped into his luxury sports car while dressed in a sharp suit. The production mirrors the popular "soft life" trend that has taken over social media, but with a business-focused twist.

In his caption, AJ introduced himself:

"Hi, I’m AJ, I’m from South Africa, and this is a day in the life of a 25-year-old South African who somehow manages to make R100k P/M."

He began his morning with breakfast at an upscale restaurant where he met a client, humorously noting that the bill was 'disrespectful' but insisted that he kept his composure to maintain professionalism.

AJ then rushed to the office, joking that "of course the robots weren’t working," adding a relatable South African touch to his content.

Once at work, AJ dove into what he described as a major business deal, consuming most of his day. "Big work = big payoff," he added confidently.

Lunchtime came with some relief as his girlfriend packed him a hearty meal, sparing him another pricey stop. After completing admin tasks and responding to emails, AJ headed home before immediately rushing to the gym, telling viewers he’s targeting "big boy chesticles today, gents."

His day ended with late-night calls as he worked toward an ambitious financial goal.

"I’m currently at just over 100k per month, but our goal is to hit 200k a month before the year ends," he stated.

The video that was posted by content creator Anjuan Closedit on 26 November has drawn mixed but fascinated reactions, with many young South Africans praising his ambition while others questioned his earnings, sparking a wider discussion about hustle culture and financial goals.

A man in South Africa shared his life journey to making R100k in a video.

SA chimes in on 25-year-old's R100k monthly income

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the alleged R100k monthly income of the 25-year-old gent.

User said:

"This is vibes."

Aadilam expressed:

"Great work ethic!"

Small Sean Fletcher wrote:

"Cooking 🔥."

Deanxwhite commented:

"I do 2.5m a month, but I'm 29. I love seeing the hustle."

Watch the video below:

