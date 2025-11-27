A new video of former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi has surfaced, showing him looking dapper at an event, despite recent revelations of his severe financial struggles

The video sparked mixed reactions online, as many users commented on the surprising contrast between Mokhethi's polished appearance and alleged financial hardship

The conversation was further complicated by social media users debating his current financial status versus past reports of him allegedly pleading for donations

Social media discussed Thabiso Mokhethi’s financial situation. Images: thabisomokhethi

Source: Instagram

Thabiso Mokhethi is once again at the centre of a social media discussion, as fans react to a new video that throws his alleged financial struggles and donation pleas into question.

The former Generations actor, who played the role of Samuel Khumalo in the soapie's original cast, is said to be facing financial hardship and pleading for donations from kind Samaritans.

This comes after a flyer posted by Twitter (X) user Patriot_S_A on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, raised concerns about Mokhethi's situation, suggesting that the actor had fallen on hard times and was pleading for financial assistance.

"Former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi, once a household name and millionaire, is reportedly living in impoverished conditions, struggling to survive," read the flyer.

However, a recent video of the actor looking dapper at an event contradicted earlier claims about his financial struggles.

Taking the phrase "don't look like your problems" to a new level, the actor was invited to present an award at the 18th Crown Gospel Awards in Durban, where he wore a stylish beige ensemble featuring a trench coat draped over his shoulders.

He shared the video on his Instagram page on 25 November, accompanied by captions praising God's mercy and grace, suggesting a reliance on faith amidst his personal challenges.

A video showing Thabiso Mokhethi at an event raised questions about his alleged financial hardship. Image: thabisomokhethi

Source: Instagram

Both posts surfaced after Mokhethi's interview on Engineer Your Life, where he discussed his financial struggles and often having nothing to eat.

He stated that moving from being a provider to relying on others for help was an extremely difficult and humbling experience.

“Coming from a position where I could provide for my family, to suddenly relying on others was a bitter pill to swallow. I know this is a reality for many people, but this is my story."

Mokhethi has also opened up about his failed marriage and battle with drug abuse.

Briefly News reached out to Thabiso for comment. This is a developing story.

See the pictures and videos of Thabiso Mokhethi below.

Social media reacts to Thabiso Mokhethi's situation

Online users suggested that Thabiso Mokhethi's decision to "retire" from being a sangoma might have contributed to his financial difficulties. Read some of their comments below.

SuiSanusi said:

"He decided to ignore his calling and started calling his ancestors Satan."

Zukofipaza warned:

"You don't start the ancestral journey and decide to disembark halfway."

LefikaMadubula wrote:

"He was busy insulting amadlozi not long ago, because he had found Jesus."

Online users discussed Thabiso Mokhethi’s financial situation. Image: thabisomokhethi

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others completely dismissed the claims that the actor was facing hardship.

Dashin57 said:

"This man is doing fine; stop with the lies."

Therealfugaze wrote:

"This guy is from a well-off family, and even when he was no longer having any TV gigs, he was doing fine. He is still doing fine, I can tell you that. I don't know what you're talking about here."

Phels_napheli added:

"That time, Thabiso is posting on IG looking nothing like this and living his best life in Christ."

Annie Mthemu's ex-husband allegedly facing financial struggles

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details regarding Annie Mthembu's ex-husband, Kgolo "DaGuru," experiencing financial hardship.

The businessman was said to have sold some of his furniture and establishments to make ends meet.

Source: Briefly News