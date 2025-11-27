On Wednesday, 26 November 2025, Sol Phenduka posted a selfie wearing formal clothing, a sharp contrast to his usual casual style

He shared the photo on his official X (Twitter) account with a caption suggesting he was going somewhere important

The image sparked jokes, memes and wild speculation about where he was going, with some guessing he had a date with a famous South African

Sol Phenduka's elevator drip caused chaos online. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

A photo of Sol Phenduka, looking sharp in formal attire inside an elevator, has set social media buzzing with wild speculation and jokes.

The renowned broadcaster’s fashion sense, once a subject of social media ridicule, especially after he wore a pair of Jordans to a friend’s traditional wedding, was this time met with surprise when he showed up in a polished and formal look.

Sol Phenduka stuns fans with stylish suit selfie

The Podcast and Chill co-host, who is known for his signature casual look of jeans and t-shirts, caught several of his followers on X (Twitter) off guard when he shared a mirror selfie inside an elevator.

On Wednesday, 26 November 2025, Sol Phenduka shared a selfie on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

“Okay, let's go.”

In the photo, Phenduka looks confident and put-together in a burgundy blazer, which he paired with a black shirt and a black bow tie.

See the photo below:

What are Mzansi's reactions to Sol Phenduka's selfie in a suit?

In the comments section, social media users weighed in with hilarious memes, jokes and playful guesses about where Sol Phenduka was headed, dressed to the nines.

While some speculated that the former Kaya FM presenter, who had previously discussed his job-hunting experience, was going for an interview, others hilariously joked that he looked similar to either TV personality Thembekile Mrototo or the fictional Supa Strikas coach.

A few complimented him on his weight loss, while some imagined scenarios like a date night with Musa Khawula after their viral moment at the South Africa Social Media Awards (SASMAs).

Here are some of the comments:

@matwas15 asked:

“You had an interview? How did it go?”

@uncle__za joked:

“One more gain, the button won't take it anymore.”

@XVIX9V laughed:

“Not you looking like Thembekile Mrototo, where are we going, Thandubuntu?”

@Sanele_Ts joked:

“Supa Strikas coach, good luck with the game.”

@MpumalangaPost joked:

“Is it date night with Musa Khawula?”

@Arnold_Sibanda1 advised:

“Bro, please come see @menspokeatelier next time for all your suiting needs. Thanks!”

@BhudaGrand questioned:

“You're going to the ‘Podcast and Chill’ end-of-year function/dinner, neh Solomzi?”

@jaymah_ complimented:

“You lost so much weight; you even look younger😉😉”

Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka spark reunion rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka's playful exchange on social media.

Fans went into full speculation mode, suspecting that the pair may be planning a reunion on the airwaves, and many were excited to finally hear them together again.

Source: Briefly News