Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka teased a possible collaboration with friendly banter online

The exchange happened after Sizwe Dhlomo shared photos of his nearly completed home studio

Sol Phenduka and Sizwe Dhlomo's exchange sent social media into speculation mode about a potential collaboration or reunion, with fans joking, reminiscing

Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka teased fans on social media.

Source: Instagram

Seasoned broadcasters Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka sparked speculation about a possible reunion following their recent playful exchange on X (Twitter).

Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka used to present the breakfast show SizTheWorld on Kaya FM before Phenduka was dismissed over comments made during an episode of Podcast and Chill. Around the time Sol Phenduka was dismissed, Sizwe Dhlomo started constructing a state-of-the-art studio at his home, sparking speculation that he was following the route of veteran broadcasters DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka spark reunion rumours

As has been tradition since he started constructing the home studio, Sizwe Dhlomo gave his followers on X an update on the project. The exchange that followed between him and Sol Phenduka fuelled speculation of a reunion.

On Wednesday, 29 October 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo shared pictures of a nearly completed studio. The post was captioned:

“Coming live from the booth…”

Sol Phenduka showed love to his former work colleague with an enthusiastic response on his official X account reminiscent of his time at Kaya FM. Sol Phenduka’s reaction read:

“Let's goooooooooooooooo ❤️”

The exchange between the two didn’t end there as Sizwe Dhlomo responded as he usually would when Sol Phenduka was still part of the SizTheWorld team at Kaya. Sizwe Dhlomo’s response read:

“lol! You know what time it is…”

SA reacts to Sol Phenduka and Sizwe Dhlomo's playful exchange

The duo’s exchange sparked hilarious and speculative reactions below their posts. Several social media users read between the lines, with some asking for them to clarify if they were hinting at a reunion.

Here are some of the comments:

@PushkinIsSoft joked:

“Sol: I'm panicking, they might fire me. Sizwe: Don't worry, we'll buy another one. Sol: They fired me! Sizwe: Go get my purse! Niphinde nithi hhe hhe uSizwe, hhe hhe! 🤣🤣🤣 Source: me!”

@_2020Virgin said:

“I just read between the lines. This is gonna be so dope. 🔥🔥🔥”

@Chaamp0921 asked:

“Are you guys planning to do a podcast or show together? I can't wait.”

@tumiwamodimo questioned:

“New radio station?🫣”

@ymogwere declared:

“These two are cooking. Bookmark this🍳🔪”

@neon_theone laughed:

“🤣😂🤣 People are gonna wait for an announcement after this.”

@Vertex_SaySo queried:

“Are you planning your own radio station or podcast? If so, how are you going to deal with guests? Are they going to be coming to your house, since you once said very few people have been there?”

Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka sparked speculation with their light-hearted banter.

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo shares why he's building a home studio

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo shared the reason he was building a state-of-the-art studio at his home.

The Kaya 959 radio host was responding to an influx of messages from curious fans who wanted to know what the studio would serve. Sizwe Dhlomo's response did not convince some netizens who remained sceptical.

