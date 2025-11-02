Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has provided an anticipated return timeline for the injured defenders, Rushwin Dortley and Given Msimango.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ben Youssef was speaking after Amakhosi picked up a 1-0 triumph over Durban City in the Betway Premiership on Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Following the match, the Tunisian coach was asked for an update on Dortley and Msimango, two injured players who have not featured this season.

He revealed that Dortley is set to return to team training within the next two weeks, marking his comeback after undergoing knee surgery in March.

The assistant coach confirmed that Msimango is currently back in training and stands ready to make his return to the team as soon as his fitness allows.

“About Dortley, he will be back with us in two weeks to start training,” said Ben Youssef.

“But Given is part of the team, he is ready. It’s just about his fitness now and he will be ready; we will introduce him.”

Source: Briefly News