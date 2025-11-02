Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was criticised for starting Cemran Dansin during the Buccaneers' 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The South African youngster repaid the trust the Moroccan manager had in him by scorng a beautiful goal that levelled the scoreline after Peter Shalulile had initially give the home side the lead.

The 20-year-old was praised for his performance against the Brazilians, with a former Kaizer Chiefs star also joining the public to hail the young midfielder.

Football analyst Uche Anuma while chatting with Briefly News suggested that Ouaddou took the right decision start Dansin against the Brazilians.

"I think Ouaddou didn't do anything bad in making that surprise call of infusing Dansin in the line-up," he said.

"There were doubts about his inclusion, which is natural, I was also surprised that Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi where on the bench for a 20-year-old star.

"The boy ended up repaying the manager's trust in him with that 'Goal of the Season' contender. The only issue I see is the timing, and the kind of game Ouaddou decided to include him in the starting line-up."

