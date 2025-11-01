Mamelodi Sundowns held onto their position at the top of the Betway Premiership table after playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Sundowns and Pirates settle for draw

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou retained young midfielder Camren Dansin after his impressive showing in the win over Magesi FC on Wednesday, while Evidence Makgopa came in to lead the line in place of Yanela Mbuthuma. On the other hand, Sundowns introduced Bathusi Aubaas into midfield to replace the suspended Teboho Mokoena.

The Brazilians controlled the early stages of the match, with Nuno Santos and Marcelo Allende seeing plenty of possession. However, they struggled to create any clear-cut chances, while the Buccaneers looked dangerous on the counterattack.

That all changed in the 20th minute when Sundowns broke the deadlock after winning the ball high up the pitch. Arthur Sales set up Peter Shalulile, whose initial effort was saved by Sipho Chaine, but he reacted quickly to fire home the rebound past the South African goalkeeper.

Masandawana maintained their dominance, but Pirates found an equaliser ten minutes before the halftime break when Dansin scored his first senior goal with a stunning first-time volley from the edge of the box that left goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rooted to the spot.

The Sea Robbers ended the first half much stronger than they had started, and they nearly took the lead for the first time in the match in the final five minutes when Deon Hotto’s side-footed volley flew over the crossbar with only Ronwen Williams to beat. The first 45 minutes ended 1-1 after goals from Shalulile for the home side and Dansin for the visitors.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News