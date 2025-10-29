Bafana Bafana midfielder Neo Maema has explained the reason behind his decision to reject a move to Kaizer Chiefs after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season.

Maema endured limited playing time at the Tshwane giants over the past two seasons, prompting him to seek a new challenge after the 2024/25 campaign.

Rather than remaining in the Premier Soccer League, the attacking midfielder opted for a fresh start abroad, signing with Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

At the time Maema signed for the Tanzanian giants, the club was under the guidance of South African coach Fadlu Davids, who has since moved on to join Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.

Maema revealed that Kaizer Chiefs had shown interest in securing his services, with the club reaching out to his representatives.

However, he explained that he was determined to seek a completely new experience, which ultimately influenced his decision to move to East Africa.

He admitted that while there was genuine interest from Amakhosi, he felt it would not be the right move for him at that stage of his career.

After discussing the situation with his father and family, Maema concluded that what he needed most was a fresh environment, particularly after struggling for consistent game time over the past two seasons.

