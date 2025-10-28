Ekurhuleni Police Arrest 47-Year-Old With Explosives, Firearms, Ammunition, and SANDF Uniform
- Ekurhuleni police arrested a 47-year-old following an intelligence-driven operation in Heidelberg
- Officers received information that the man had unlicensed firearms and ammunition
- Police also discovered during the raid that the man had 12 various types of lethal explosives
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – A 47-year-old man has been arrested for the possession of explosives, firearms, unlicensed ammunition, and a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform.
The man, who cannot be named until he appears in court, was arrested by Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Intervention Unit Officers, in conjunction with Ekurhuleni Crime Intelligence (SAPS). He was nabbed at a property in the Heidelberg area following an intelligence-driven operation.
Man found with several firearms and live ammunition
Following up on information received, police arrived at the property and found the suspect’s wife. She told officers that her husband was at work, but he arrived soon after, and the search commenced in his presence.
Police found live ammunition for several firearms, as well as a SANDF military uniform. Officers also found 12 various types of lethal explosives, as well as an R5 rifle, a handgun and a .22 rimfire long rifle. The suspect is expected to appear before the Heidelberg Magistrate’s Court soon.
The story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za