Ekurhuleni police arrested a 47-year-old following an intelligence-driven operation in Heidelberg

Officers received information that the man had unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Police also discovered during the raid that the man had 12 various types of lethal explosives

Ekurhuleni Police arrested a 47-year-old man in Heidelberg for possession of ammunition, explosives and firearms. Image: Hirkophoto

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – A 47-year-old man has been arrested for the possession of explosives, firearms, unlicensed ammunition, and a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform.

The man, who cannot be named until he appears in court, was arrested by Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Intervention Unit Officers, in conjunction with Ekurhuleni Crime Intelligence (SAPS). He was nabbed at a property in the Heidelberg area following an intelligence-driven operation.

Man found with several firearms and live ammunition

Following up on information received, police arrived at the property and found the suspect’s wife. She told officers that her husband was at work, but he arrived soon after, and the search commenced in his presence.

Police found live ammunition for several firearms, as well as a SANDF military uniform. Officers also found 12 various types of lethal explosives, as well as an R5 rifle, a handgun and a .22 rimfire long rifle. The suspect is expected to appear before the Heidelberg Magistrate’s Court soon.

The story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News