Sol Phenduka responded to a fan's question about his experience looking for a new gig after being let go by Kaya FM

In his answer, Sol Phenduka confirmed a claim previously made by Nota Baloyi regarding how he landed the gig at Kaya FM

Social media reactions were mixed, with some users tagging radio stations and advising them to hire Sol Phenduka

Popular media personality Sol Phenduka has opened up about job hunting after being let go by Kaya FM.

Phenduka was relieved of his duties by the Johannesburg-based radio station due to comments made during an episode of Podcast and Chill. While the former Big Brother Mzansi alumnus had previously indicated his next career move, he answered a question on social media about how the job hunt is going.

Sol Phenduka gives job hunting update

On Friday, 23 October 2025, social media user @thibotsar asked Sol Phenduka whether he had landed a new job after leaving Kaya FM. The post was captioned:

“How's job hunting going, my good sir @Solphendukaa? Can we expect to hear you soon on the airwaves?”

Responding to the question, Sol Phenduka confirmed a claim made by Nota Baloyi regarding how he had landed the gig at Kaya FM. He clarified that he is not actively looking for a job. The post was captioned:

“Hunting? Funny enough. All radio gigs I've ever had, I was head HUNTED. All I ever did was apply for an internship. Since then, they look for me.”

See the post below:

In another post, Sol Phenduka responded to a question on whether he would ever return to radio hosting with a post that read:

“I'm not sure.”

SA reacts to Sol Phenduka's job hunting response

In the comments section, several social media users advised Sol Phenduka, while others pressed him for a direct response regarding when they can expect him to be on air. Others asked their favourite radio stations to consider hiring his services.

Here are some of the comments:

@SimplyEXT suggested:

“Maybe if you did hunt, you'd actually land the job you want, not one where you can just be fired anyhow because the contract isn’t permanent.”

@ThembaniM16 shared:

“Even DJ Sbu was lying to the people that they must be self-employed, and jiki jiki, he reported for duty at Radio 2000. Put your pride aside uyofola bro.”

@Mvulane74343037 pleaded:

“@ecr9495 @Radio2000_ZA @gagasifm Please consider him, I know currently he's ego is speaking, but deep down inside he'll appreciate the opportunity. He's the star you won't regret having.”

https://x.com/KellzDakalo/status/1981248663554052306

@wise30152072 said:

“In summary: ‘Still unemployed, waiting to be headhunted for radio.’

@GmailThabiso1 advised:

“Make it a habit not to respond to such bro.”

@MishDonny criticised:

“I imagine this is coming from a place of love with no malicious intent, somehow, you've found offence in it, or you couldn't resist the urge to wanna look cool and be a savage? Grow up.”

