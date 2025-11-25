Influencer Sabelo the Kreator Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him
- South African influencer Sabelo The Kreator broke his silence after sexual allegations were made against him
- The star decided to release a statement to defend himself and prove his innocence
- Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the statement
Finally, after a week of havoc on social media regarding the sexual abuse allegations made against him, the popular influencer and content creator Sabelo The kreator decided to speak out and respond to these claims.
On Monday, 20 November 2025, the content creator released a statement defending himself and also trying to prove his innocence after an X account under the name PIERRE-O publicly accused Sabelo, whose full name is Sabelo Hadebe, of attempted rape back when they were students at the University of Johannesburg.
In 2022, he made headlines after Mihlali Ndamase was dragged for showing him support after he bagged a deal. In his statement, Hadebe further denied knowing the said person or having a verbal altercation with them in the past or at present.
"I deny that I had a verbal altercation with anyone named Pierre-O. I reiterate that I do not know this person. Additional anonymous and faceless accounts have repeated similar claims about an incident said to have occurred ten years ago. None of these individuals has contacted me, identified themselves or initiated any formal process.
"I do not know these people, nor have I ever interacted with them in any context. I further deny that I raped, alternatively, attempted to rapenthe said person or anyone else, for that matter. My stance against the plight that is sexual violence has always been clear - I believe victims, I stand with victims," he said.
See the full statement below:
Fans react to Sabelo's statement
Shortly after the star shared his statement on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
mandzmk said:
"I’m so sorry, Sabelo. Having worked with you, I know that you are a gentle and kind person, and I doubt you would hurt a fly. Stay strong, and the people making false allegations behind fake accounts should face the full might of the law."
mimosa_siphe wrote:
"This is such a badly written statement. I was following until I wasn’t sana. Why should anyone report or follow a legal process if there’s nothing to report?"
kgomie._ commented:
"Cancel culture is real when you are at your winning season. Hang in there, buddy, and let God fight for you."
kgothatsomosime_ responded:
"But with what evidence? How do they prove that you touched them when there were no recordings? The only thing they have are the memories and the trauma which they live with daily? Mhm."
Source: Briefly News
