Mohale Motaung recently responded to a viral social media post, suggesting he is now open to dating people closer to his own age

The content creator and former husband of Somizi Mhlongo alluded to his marriage, implying that he was "blind" during that period

The post generated fierce reactions from fans and followers, with some reacting humorously while others criticised Mohale, accusing him of exploiting his ex-husband for fame and fortune

Mohale Motaung reflected on his dating history in a cryptic post. Images: mohale_motaung, somizi

Source: Twitter

South African content creator Mohale Motaung set social media alight by alluding to now being open to dating his age mates, instantly bringing attention to his marriage to Somizi Mhlongo.

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Motaung responded to a viral Twitter (X) post asking why people are against dating partners closer to their age.

He responded, "We were blind, now we see," seemingly alluding to the lessons he learned following the highly publicised end of his marriage to Somizi in 2021.

The pair went public with their relationship in early 2018 and were engaged shortly after. Their lavish wedding ceremonies were documented in a four-part show, Somizi & Mohale: The Union on Mzansi Magic and Showmax.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The reality special covered their traditional ceremony in September 2019, the wedding planning, and the extravagant white wedding that took place in January 2020. It also chronicled their high-profile relationship and friendship circles.

Mohale Motaung seemingly expressed regret over his previous relationship choices, motivating him to consider dating his peers. Images: mohale_motaung, somizi

Source: Twitter

Mohale's comment about being "blind" suggests that his relationship with his older ex-husband, who was 22 years his senior, was a decision made without proper foresight, which he is now correcting by considering age-appropriate partners.

Many individuals prefer partners outside of their age group for a variety of reasons, often seeking traits like perceived stability, maturity, or experience in older partners, while traits in younger partners include youthfulness and less complicated histories.

Responding to his comment, many followers were entertained and related to Mohale's post. However, others were quick to criticise the content creator.

Read Mohale Motaung's cryptic post below.

Social media erupts over Mohale Motaung's post

Without delving too deeply into his marriage, followers quickly caught the hint and reacted hysterically to Mohale's attitude towards his ex-husband and their marriage.

laurenciamatlai joked:

"If 'love is blind' were a person."

TholisoN said:

"Coming from you, I guess all the blind will eventually see."

Xiluva_P wrote:

"Speaking from experience."

dmoney811 added:

"We learn from our mistakes."

Online users weighed in on Mohale Motaung's marriage to Somizi Mhlongo. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

However, the comments were not all supportive, as several users quickly levelled accusations against Mohale, accusing him of leveraging his relationship with Somizi for fame and money.

Bontse_ called out Mohale Motaung:

"Nah, you were not blind. You saw money."

MaboeLaurence asked:

"Blind, I see, but weren’t you maybe broke and needed a jumpstart?"

AyaDlamini_ said:

"For you, it was poverty and fame!"

BlaqSabali added:

"Blinded by money."

Khanyi Mbau opens up about marriage to Mandla Mthembu

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khanyi Mbau speaking about her marriage to the late businessman Mandla Mthembu.

The actress and socialite unpacked their three-year marriage and claimed that they never had a "real" relationship.

Source: Briefly News