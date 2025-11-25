Khanyi Mbau spoke in a recently resurfaced video about her marriage to her late ex-husband, Mandla Mthembu

The socialite revealed that while they were married, they never had a real relationship or conversations, saying it was only about money

Instantly, her statements sparked mixed reactions from the online community, who shared their unfiltered opinions in the comment section

Khanyi Mbau opened up about her marriage to Mandla Mthembu.

An old interview of Khanyi Mbau resurfaced and ignited a fierce debate about her marriage to the late Mandla Mthembu.

The actress was in a high-profile relationship with the controversial businessman in her late teens, in which she was spoiled with lavish cars and all the diamonds she could ask for, thus earning the title of Queen of Bling.

Khanyi revealed during a conversation with Anele Mdoda on 1 June 2017 that she had always wanted to discuss their controversial age gap and ask if her ex knew at the time that she was just 19 years old.

"I'm 32 years old, I would never date a 21-year-old because the conversations would never be the same. Mandla was 30 years older than me. What did he possibly think he would get out of me? He went to prison when he was 22 years old, his life was put on hold, and he was living his 22-year-old life through me. It wasn't a relationship."

According to Briefly News, the couple had a lavish wedding ceremony in 2006 when Khanyi was 21, and they later had a child together named Khanukani. However, the former Muvhango actress, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, revealed that she and he ex never had any meaningful conversations.

Khanyi explained that their discussions were superficial and had very little to do with their emotional connection, focusing instead on material matters.

"All I remember is us deciding on colour, where to eat, the cars, arguing about being in the same car because we don't like the same music, but we never had conversations. It was always about money; we've never had a heart-to-heart conversation. The only real conversation was when we conceived our daughter."

Khanyi Mbau claims she and ex-husband Mandla Mthembu never had real conversations, saying their marriage was centred around money.

Later in the conversation, Khanyi revealed how her ex-hubby swept her off her feet from their very first date, with breakfast dates, visits to the lavish Melrose Arch, and even sending a pharmacist to her home when she had the flu!

Like clockwork, the online community did not waste time in sharing their unfiltered opinions about the couple's marriage.

Watch Khanyi Mbau's interview below.

Social media erupts over Khanyi Mbau interview

Online users weighed in on Khanyi Mbau's marriage to Mandla Mthembu, suggesting that, despite the shallowness of their union, she, too, was in it for the monetary benefits.

vezimafashion defended Mandla Mthembu:

"Don't you dare besmirch the name of my G.O.A.T. after he made you what you are today."

P_D_0 said:

"The results of buying love."

J0ker27_ criticised Khanyi Mbau:

"Khanyi Mbau shouldn't try to mislead us. She was in a relationship with him, willingly."

Online users criticised Khanyi Mbau for allegedly watering down her marriage with Mandla Mthembu.

siya_vuitton noted:

"You see what happens when you buy love?"

B00HUUU added:

"You don’t just have a baby with a man you can’t have a conversation with."

