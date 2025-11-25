The third victim in the Mamelodi shooting that killed cousins Tshiamo and Bakeng on 26 October 2025 has spoken out

Desmond Semang spoke to the Justify Podcast about the night that the gruesome incident happened

South Africans shared their sympathies with him, but some were concerned he was jeopardising the case that is currently underway

Cousins Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga were tragically shot in Mamelodi during a night out.

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Desmond Semang, the third victim and survivor of the Mamelodi shooting that claimed the lives of two cousins spoke out in the Justify podcast. Cousins 21-year-old Baleseng and 22-year-old Tshiamo Moramaga were gunned down after a night out on 26 October 2025.

It is alleged the cousins were shot by Tshiamo's 38-year old boyfriend Tebogo Mnisi, who was nabbed by the police days after.

Desmond Semang shares his account of the horrific incident

Desmond Semang spoke on the tragic shooting.

Source: Facebook

Appearing visibly shaken, Semang shared he met the girls in Extension 1, Mamelodi earlier this year. After their initial introduction, they struck up a casual friendship as people who live in the same neighbourhood. On that fateful day, Semang says it was his first time meeting up with them after about two months of not seeing them.

The girls joined him and his friends at a table at the tavern after buying drinks. They had a good time until closing time at about 2am. After closing, they had proceeded to go to another tavern when the incident happened.

Semang says Mnisi was sitting with them throughout the night, but says that she did see him with Tshiamo at certain times as they were partying. He then left, with Tshamo to go to the other tavern when Mnisi ambushed them in a passage way.

"We weren't even walking for long when he appeared out of nowhere. I heard him say 'Voetsek' , saw him draw out a gun and he started shooting. He shot at me and I ran away. As I was running away, I heard more gunshots. I'm sure it was at that time that he shot the girls," he said

Semang says he heard about the girls' deaths while he was in hospital when another girl sent him the trending video.

"I thought he had shot me only," he said.

He further disclosed he was hit by two bullets and credits the grace of God that he survived.

Asked to speculate abut Mnisi's motive, Semang said he thinks it was because of jealousy as Mnisi didn't know the nature of his relationship with the girls.

"He could've asked me to explain how I know the girls before taking the law into his own hands," he stated

Clearing rumours on social media, Semang says he never lived with any of the girls and also that he wasn't trying to protect the girls as he was the one shot first. He also added that Mnisi was a bouncer at the tavern and not the owner as other rumours stated.

Semang clarified that he was not dating one of the girls and the girls did not drink anyone's alcohol worth R10 000 but instead had bought their own drinks.

Social media reacts to the interview revelations

@ozolovesnengi said:

"It should have been the hectic day he is still traumatised bantu."

@NdouRocca commented

"The boy is traumatised."

@NgwanaMzansi stated:

"Double GBV."

@victimsync01 said:

"He's jeopardising the case now yerrrr."

Briefly News reported on Mnisi's court case appearance

Mnisi has since appeared before court on 29 October 2025 on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition where he abandoned his bail application.

He broke down in tears when his lawyer said he had no prior convictions, pending charges and no protection order against him. He is due back in court on 19 January 2026.

