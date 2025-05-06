Thabiso Mokhethi discussed the emotional and monetary issues he faced after being let go from Generations

Mokhethi shared that he couldn't afford necessities and how he had an existential crisis once he lost all his material wealth

Thabiso isn't the only star who has faced hard times after his career on the small screen ended

Thabiso Mokhethi has joined the growing list of actors and actresses who have struggled after leaving the roles that made them household names. The former Generations star, who quit his calling as a sangoma, disclosed how he couldn't put food on the table.

Thabiso Mokhethi talks about his financial struggles

Speaking during an episode of the Engineer Your Life Podcast, which premiered on 11 April on YouTube, Thabiso Mokhethi was candid about his struggles after being fired by Generations.

The actor, who made a name for himself as Samuel Khumalo on Generations, shared how unemployment left him with an existential crisis. He admitted to tying his self-worth to material success, and once it was gone, he felt lost.

He explained how he struggled to afford the basics, such as food and transportation.

“There were times when, as an unemployed man, I couldn’t even afford an Uber. Sometimes, I didn’t have food to eat,” Thabiso Mokhethi disclosed.

The actor, who also portrayed Musa on e.tv's Rhythm City, revealed how he struggled to adjust from being a provider to a dependent.

“Coming from a position where I could provide for my family, to suddenly relying on others was a bitter pill to swallow. I know this is a reality for many people, but this is my story,” he shared.

To compound his struggles, Thabiso Mokhethi lost his mother the same year he was fired from Generations. He revealed that his wife filed for divorce in 2021, the same year his brother passed away.

Iconic actress Nandi Nyembe falls on hard times

Thabiso Mokhethi isn’t the only entertainer who has opened up about their struggles after their sterling career on the small screen fizzled out.

In April, iconic actress Nandi Nyembe made a public plea, revealing that she had fallen on hard times. The wheelchair bound former Zone 14 star spoke about her health issues and how she is struggling to pay for medical aid.

In an interview with Masangita, Nyembe revealed that she exhausted her savings while covering the treatment for her sick son.

Famous and ordinary South Africans stepped in to support the legendary actress, with Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie making a substantial donation.

Thabiso Mokhethi discusses overcoming drug abuse

Thabiso Mokhethi has been candid about his life in the limelight. As reported by Briefly News, Thabiso Mokhethi opened up about his battle with drug abuse and how he managed to overcome it.

In an emotional video on his Instagram page, Thabiso opened up about how God's grace changed his life. Mokhethi said he managed to overcome drug addiction and depression through prayer.

