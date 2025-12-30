Tsonga Wedding Video Wows South Africa: A Lavish Display of Tradition and Wealth
- A Tiktok video showing a Tsonga wedding in South Africa received thousands of likes
- Many people were interested in the extravagance that was on display at the traditional wedding
- The clip left many people raving about the wedding, and many thought marriage looked tempting because of their tradition
Video of a Tsonga traditional wedding fascinated many South Africans. A traditional union went viral because of the lavish display the wedding party made.
The video of the wedding with a twist impressed many, and South African women shared their thoughts. Hundreds of ladies were gushing over the wedding.
In a clip shared on TikTok by @nomhle273, a Tsonga wedding looked luxurious. The venue was beautiful, and in one spot, there was a woman on a chair, which was surrounded by money. People in the clip were sweeping up the money together it is easily and many people clearly blessed the bride.
South Africa amazed by Tsonga wedding
Many people thought that the Tsonga wedding in the clip by @nomhle273 looked stunning, and they appreciated it. Ladies commented that they would love to be showered with many gifts on their wedding Tsonga wedding looked tempting. Watch the video of the traditional wedding, and we put people's comments with it.
Sisanda Hlabangane was impressed by Tsonga culture:
"I think, I want to get married to a Tsonga man 😭"
Lydia said:
"These ladies can give you 500K just like that🙆🙆🙆🙆🙆 culture shock in me seeing this for the first time"
Humble❤️ shared their experience with Tsonga culture:
"After staying in Pretoria location, I always think a lot when coming to safety majors, I mean, there are no robbers in rural areas? I'm scared on behalf of these people."
Busi🦋saud:
"Mina, I was supposed to be Tsonga shem 😭 the way I love Tsonga culture."
Kgothy wrote:
"Nna I love Batsonga, I'm praying for monna wa motsonga wao rata sebesebe🕯️🙌😂"
mahlomolamonareng joked:
"I wish Amazulu could see."
phathumusundwa_ added:
"How to find a Tsonga husband?!"
KhanyisaM ✨ said:
"Don’t even envy these guys, when they give you like this."
his time is the best wrote:
"No guys, I have changed my mind, can I have Tsonga wife? I'm ready to get married."
Nomalanga was in awe of the Tsonga wedding:
"Mmmmm 😊God just bless me 🙏🥰💯💞with a Tsonga man."
Hasani Mabasa sisao raved about the lavish display:
"I'm Tsonga myself in this time we're living, it's not good to play with money like that, it puts your life in danger."
