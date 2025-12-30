A TikTok video showed people who were at work over the festive season, including the holidays

The clip of a woman with her colleagues on a day when most enterprises are closed, went viral on social media

Many people discussed the video of the workers at the company, which kept its doors open over the holiday

A young woman in a TikTok video showed she had a workday during the festive season. The TikTokker posted a video of how she spent time with her colleagues on a special day.

The video of the people at work during the holidays received thousands of likes. Many online users commented on the video as they discussed what makes a working environment healthy.

In a video on TikTok, a woman showed people that she did not get a break from work over the festive season. On Christmas Day, she clocked in and was surrounded by colleagues at work. To make 25 December special, they were entertaining each other through songs while cheering each other on in the video.

South Africa split over work on Christmas Day

Many people slammed the video by @cynthia.thabiso showing people who had to clock in at work on Christmas. Some recognised the workplace as a call centre, and they admitted that the work hours were no joke. Watch the videos of the workers on Christmas below:

Nomndayi 🐦‍⬛ was not impressed:

"Call centres should be looked into ngeke, kumele sivale nathi phela we are human! Eeeh bana!"

Datboywill added:

"To be honest, I don’t wish call centre upon anyone’s life 😭"

Zinhle Ngubane added:

"Bengizolova mina ngiyazazi ngiyi agent ehluphayo 😒 (I'd have bunked, I know I am a difficult agent.)"

T H A B Y_ K H O Z A wrote:

"It was my first year working on Christmas, my Christmas was fun at CCI"

𝒩𝑜𝓂𝓈𝓈🐻🤍 wondered:

"Ignition? Jesu ngacishe ngafa la💔(I nearly didn't make it when I was here.)"

Indigosa remarked:

"Seeing those chairs and headsets gives me PTSD😭"

Mey joked:

"They gave you a speaker to make you forget it’s Christmas Day 💀"

RacksOnChr$🇨🇦 commented:

"Weeeh never have partner that works at call center 😔"

Anele_Nxasana remarked:

"I recognise those green chairs even in my sleep 😩😩🙅🏽‍♀️"

SIBZ said:

"This is actually sad that a company wants employees to come in on Christmas 💔💔💔 The Company Directors are sitting comfortably in their holiday homes, popping champagne and being served the first of their six-course meal."

♏️ added;

"The honesty found in the comment section🫶🏽 Call centre and fun in the same sentence never."

