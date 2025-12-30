A fashion designer shared a video of a Xhosa wedding where he created the bride's luxury outfit

The bride wore a beautiful black and white dress with a cowhide train feature and a beautiful matching headpiece

South Africans couldn't stop watching the video and praised the bride's style and grace

A fashion designer taking selfies. Images: @cutedesignerk

Source: TikTok

A fashion designer has left South Africans in awe after sharing a video of a Xhosa wedding where he created the bride's stunning outfit. The clip, which was posted on 29 December 2025, shows a couple celebrating their traditional wedding in beautiful black and white attire. The groom is dressed in traditional Xhosa clothing with hints of cream and brown, but it's the bride who has everyone talking. She wears a matching outfit with a headpiece covering her hair and a gorgeous dress that flares out at the bottom with long sleeves that drape all the way down to the floor.

The dress covers her chest and goes up to her neck, and the back features a stunning cowhide detail in the same black and cream-white colours as the couple's outfits. The video shows the bridal party dancing into the wedding venue as family and friends stand on the sides, welcoming them forward.

The immediate families are behind the couple, also dancing and celebrating the union. Many guests are taking videos and photos of the couple and the bridal party as they enter. The ceremony area is beautifully decorated with a tent where the couple will sit once the ceremonial part is complete. The clip went viral with over 45,000 reactions as people praised the celebration, the bridal outfit and the elegant way the whole event unfolded.

A Xhosa couple's wedding celebration. Images: @cutedesignerk

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to Xhosa wedding

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @cutedesignerk's clip, stating:

@Nompendulo 🇧🇼🇿🇦🇸🇿 wrote:

"Day 8 million of me wanting to transition to being Xhosa 🥺."

@mpwemoch said:

"Look at the groom oozing pride just watching his Queen carry herself with style and dignity."

@Busi Solatsho commented:

"I don't know how many times I've watched the video! It's the most beautiful thing I've seen in a while!🔥😍."

@Mandisap8 shared:

"I'm Xhosa, never thought we could wear the cow thingy over the bride's shoulders. This is WOW! 🥹 Muhle umsebenzi wakho bhuti."

@🖤🕷️Phuma Langa sikothe🕷️🖤 stated:

"I can't stop looking at the bride from the attire to the dance, she's so elegant 🥰."

@Lindo@B added:

"🔥 🔥 100000/10 minus nothing!!! Sana outfit ka makoti🤌🏾🤌🏾."

@indie wrote:

"Makoti can attract the eyes at the wedding of the year in a traditional outfit. Makoti is handling it with care, very decent moves. How many times did I watch you guys 🔥🔥💕 Nibahle on another level, love you and enjoy your journey."

@MYK GROUP said:

"Makoti ate and left no crumbs!!! Reign the QUEEN!!!"

Watch the Facebook clip below:

